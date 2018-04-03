The New England Patriots have always valued versatility on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Patriots create mismatches for the defense through the unique usage of Rob Gronkowski and James White. Defensively, players such as Patrick Chung and Jordan Richards play as deep safeties as well as run-stuffers in the box.

However, in 2017 the defense as a whole struggled. While Chung had a career-year (and was awarded with a contract extension), safety Jordan Richards’ play fell off mightily. The Stanford product struggled heavily throughout the year, missing tackles and blowing coverage assignments. This drop off was so extreme, many fans have begun to search for a replacement in the off-season.

With that in mind, it is clear the secondary needs help. The unit, which ranked 30th in the NFL in 2017, needs a new, young face. Fortunately, there is another Stanford safety that offers much more upside than Richards; Justin Reid. Reid, who we mocked to the Patriots in our latest mock draft, offers the perfect fix.

A Perfect Fit

In any other draft class, a player like Justin Reid would be mentioned at the top of the safety class. Blue-chip prospects in Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and Florida State’s Derwin James have pushed Reid out of that conversation. However, the undeniable talent still remains.

Reid has been praised for both his versatility and high football IQ, the two most important traits on a Bill Belichick coached team. In his junior year at Stanford, Reid recorded a team-high five interceptions, 99 tackles and a second team AP All-American accolade. Think of a better version of Jordan Richards, able to both solidify the run defense and drop into coverage effectively.

While this need may not appear imminent, the team cannot afford to pass on adding young talent behind the aging veterans when the value is this high. Jordan Richards weaknesses were exposed in 2017, and the team cannot hesitate to replace him with a new face. With the back-end of the Patriots defense lacking a young piece, drafting Reid in the second round may prove to be the steal of the draft.

The Strengths of Justin Reid

During his time at Stanford, Reid flashed all of the tools to thrive in Bill Belichick’s scheme. Reid played seven different positions (including left, right, and slot corner, as well as linebacker and both safety positions) and flashed potential at each. He exemplifies the value of versatility that Bill Belichick preaches in his system.

Reid demonstrated a toughness and willingness to play in the box, accumulating 170 tackles throughout his three years at Stanford. He plays very fluid at 6’1”, 204 lbs with tremendous ball skills and an NFL-level reaction time. Reid is able to line up across the field and react quickly to motion and formation shifts, as well as challenge receivers on catches.

Coaches and players alike have praised Reid for his high football IQ and natural leadership, and may give the Patriots a natural leader for a secondary which desperately needs one. Reid’s reputation speaks for itself, and clearly was enough to garner an interview with both Bill and Steve Belichick at the combine.

The biggest upgrade Reid offers over Jordan Richards is simple; tackling. Richards has shown time and time again to be an inconsistent, if not incapable, tackler in the box. Contrary to Richards, Reid offers a physical replacement to the Patriots hybrid defense. He has the ability to not only come down hill, but elude blockers and successfully secure tackles on his own.

With Reid in the fold, the Patriots not only improve their defense now, but for the long haul. Duron Harmon offers a solid safety spot, and can pair nicely with Reid. Devin McCourty (30) and Patrick Chung (30) not getting any younger. Reid offers an upgrade over Jordan Richards for now, and a potential replacement for either veteran in the future.

The Weaknesses of Justin Reid

With all praise aside, Reid is not mentioned with the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James at the top of the safety class for valid reasons. Reid lacks the ball skills and overall explosiveness of both Fitzpatrick and James. While both Fitzpatrick and James can completely change a defense, Reid provides an depth option for a defense right away.

Reid has shown an occasional ability to give up the big-plays. At times at Stanford, he appeared irregular in pass coverage due to his willingness to gamble on plays. His tendency to take an aggressive angle on runners led to a number of missed tackles. Reid must learn discipline in his game, which Bill Belichick thrives in teaching.

Overall Outlook:

Scouts seem somewhat divided on Reid’s range. However, Reid currently projects as a second round pick, which could prove perfect for the Patriots. Bill Belichick loves drafting defensive backs in the second round, usually reaching to select one. Reid can break this trend, potentially falling to the Patriots with either of their second round picks (43rd or 63rd overall).

With the Patriots, Reid will be able to learn from three veteran safeties in McCourty, Harmon, and Chung to minimize his aggressive tendencies. He possesses all of the intangibles, IQ, and ability to thrive in the Patriots scheme. Reid can offer the Patriots depth for the moment, and another dangerous defensive weapon for the future.

