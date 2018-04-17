Julian Edelman Attends Workouts

Julian Edelman is coming off an ACL injury. He was spotted at the voluntary offseason workouts today. Unlike Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who will not be attending the workouts, Edelman is. It’s a smart idea after coming off an injury like that he should get to a good start. Even though Edelman gets treatment from Alex Guerrero, it’s still a good idea to be at the workout. Last week Edelman posted on Instagram that he was getting treatment at TB12.

For Tom Brady, it’s great Edelman is getting to an early start. Amendola is gone, so Edelman really is Brady’s number one go-to receiver again. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Edelman can earn a $500,000 workout bonus this season, which is the highest on the team. Edelman must attend a certain percentage of the offseason voluntary workouts in order to receive the money. In his career, Edelman has scored 24 touchdowns and has 4,540 yards.

Edelman Will Make a Huge Bonus by Participating in the Workout

The other players’ workout bonus according to Mike Reiss includes Rob Gronkowski and Cordarrelle Patterson, who will make $250,000 each. Lawrence Guy makes $200,000, Stephen Gostkowski makes $100,000, and Patrick Chung makes $85,000. Edelman coming back to full health in 2018 is huge for the Patriots offense. Edelman is one of 14 NFL players with at least 1,000 postseason receiving yards, and his 1,024 postseason receiving yards is ranked 13th in NFL history. He needs 39 postseason yards to move into the top ten.

Edelman wrote on Twitter in February, “Incredibly proud of this team. I’ve seen how much hard work these guys put in day in and day out. The chips didn’t fall our way this time, but the preparation and training for the 2018 season starts now. We’ll be back”. Julian Edelman also was working with Brady last week inside the Patriots practice facility.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on