“A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work,” as said by retired four-star general, Colin Powell.

Sweat, determination, and hard work is what got Julian Edelman where he is today. He came into the NFL as a seventh-round quarterback out of Kent State. Now, he is a star wide receiver with two Super Bowls to his name. He made this illustrious transition because he took action to achieve success. Julian Edelman is a true Patriot, not only for this organization, but for the country.

The Story

Recently, Julian Edelman took action on a matter unrelated to football. The wide receiver just potentially saved lives. According to the New York Times, he received a DM from one of his followers that read, “Dude, there is a kid in your comment section saying he is going to shoot up a school, I think you should alert the authorities.” Edelman notified his assistant who then called 911. They located the boy in Port Huron, Michigan. The 14-year old had admitted to posting the threat and two rifles belonging to the mother were also found. He is now in a juvenile-detention center.

Thoughts

Edelman, and the person who notified him, are both heroes to this country. The fact is that the boy could have shot up a school and killed people. People with families who love them. As a South Florida boy myself, I can see the effects of the lives lost on people close to me from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. It can change one’s whole perception on life. Mass shootings should never happen, and I for one am proud of the students at MSD who are bringing about change. I also want to personally praise Julian Edelman and the boy who notified him. Hearing about this down here, you don’t understand how much this means. You guys are true Patriots. Thank you.

