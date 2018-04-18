Julian Edelman Is on Both Sides of the Fence

Photo by John Wilcox.Julian Edelman, according to an insider at Patriot Place, isn’t totally with the Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski revolt. Edelman is neutral and will still attend the workouts enough just to collect his $500,000 and still go to TB12. Like it was previously stated, Edelman is the highest paid player on the team that attends the voluntary workouts. So why not show up just enough to get paid? He has to go to a percentage of the workouts. He can still go to TB12. Tom E. Curran has reported that Tom Brady may have started a revolt with the players. Between Danny Amendola and his comments, all the way to Dion Lewis, it’s a clear sign Brady started a chain reaction.

To give Edelman credit he’s coming off an injury and hoping to come back stronger than ever. Last week’s Instagram post was a side for Tom Brady being at TB12 working with Guerrero. Today he is at the practice and took sides with Belichick. Remember- he’s thinking about how much money he’s going to make. Every single Patriot when they leave used to say nice things about playing for the Patriots, until now.

Nate Solder and Danny Amendola Quotes

Nate Solder: “It can be a tough environment. It’s very businesslike, and at times it can be cold. Everything in New England is predicated on performance. It’s a place where people sometimes treat you differently based on how you practiced that day or how you answered a question in a meeting. One day, you could walk around the facility feeling like a Pro Bowler — the next, like you’re about to get cut.”

Danny Amendola said “It’s not easy, that’s for sure. He’s an a–h— sometimes. There were a lot of things I didn’t like about playing for him, but I must say, the things I didn’t like were all in regards to getting the team better, and I respected him,” he said. “I didn’t like practicing in the snow, I didn’t like practicing in the rain, but that was going to make us a better football team and that was going to make me a better football player.”

Did Tom Brady start a chain reaction with the players? I think he did, but for Julian Edelman he’s on both sides of it. If you want to have fun, go to a 4-12 team. If you want to win Super Bowl Championships, then the Patriots are the right team for you.

