The New England Patriots might have gotten one of the biggest steals of the entire 2018 NFL off-season. As a result of the Brandin Cooks trade, the team was in the market for another wide receiver. On Thursday the Patriots signed former Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year contract. With the departure of Cooks, New England was in the market for another deep threat. Matthews fits that need for the Patriots.

Matthews Size

At 6’3”, Matthews is the tallest receiver on the Patriots roster. This puts Matthews in a position to play in the slot or on the outside in the Patriots offense. Matthews has the ability to stretch the field deep and destroy people in the secondary. His ability to get away from linebackers makes him an easy target for the quarterback in the middle of the field. This versatility in the passing game makes things easy for him to transition into the Patriots offense.

Very High Football I.Q.

In addition to an ability to stretch the field, Matthews has a very high football I.Q. As a relative of the legendary Jerry Rice, he has the pedigree of a fantastic bloodline. Bill Belichick loves intelligent football players. Coming from Vanderbilt shows the type of ability he has inside the dome.

He Fits the Patriot Way

He brings in an extremely cheap and team friendly deal to the Patriots. This lets the Patriots continue to build the roster with rookies and players left in the free agent crop. Also, Matthews brings in soft hands. The ability to easily catch the football is a way to earn trust in the offense. Matthews can be a reliable target and be an option in clutch situations. Also, Matthews is quick getting into and out of routes. Finally, his blocking and special teams abilities are also notable. Matthews puts in a major amount of effort in the blocking game. This is a huge strength for a receiver.

How He Can Help in Other Areas

Since the loss of Danny Amendola, the Patriots are now in need for a new punt returner. In addition to his versatility in the offense, Matthews has experience returning punts in Philadelphia. Matthews also can play on the kickoff and punt teams for the Patriots. That experience is extremely valuable. Therefore his versatility in this area will make it easier for him to make the roster and have an even bigger impact.

The Patriots needed another body at the wide receiver position. The signing of Matthews helps fill that need. In conclusion, Matthews brings another element to the Patriots offense. Either Matthews will be a home run or at worst a really solid player for the Patriots. Matthews has the ability to be the number three option at wide receiver. The opportunity is there for him to be a home run for the offense and a difference maker in the absence of Cooks.

