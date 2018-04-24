Is Rob Gronkowski Acting like a Baby?

Aug 11, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during pregame warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY SportsRob Gronkowski made an appearance at the Motorcross event at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Gronkowski said he wouldn’t take part in the offseason workouts because he was working on his dirt bike skills. If that isn’t a shot at Bill Belichick I don’t know what is. There is no way after that press conference he will ever be captain of that football team. At the end of the day, he doesn’t care if he’s on the Patriots or not.

The other question is does Rob Gronkowski deserve better? Does he deserve to go to a team that will pay him based on his performance? It’s also being reported that Gronk and Brady are still upset that Malcolm Butler didn’t even see a snap in the Super Bowl. If you’re Gronkowski, he’s thinking he’s worked hard all season to have the coach bench the one player that could’ve won the Patriots the Super Bowl. If I’m Belichick, I’m pissed. I wouldn’t blame Belichick at all for retiring after this season.

Rob Gronkowski Doesn’t Care If He’s on the Team or Not

Gronkowski has played really well for the Patriots and deserves a pay raise. However, Gronkowski knows the Patriots are cheap and don’t usually play their players. Brady has taken many pay cuts over the years so they can sign other players. At the end of the day they win and win Super Bowls. If you don’t like it, then stop complaining and just request a trade.

Rob’s comments on Saturday were, “My status is doing really great, I’ve been riding dirt bikes. I’ve been training really hard. I can vroom vroom really good. I can ride that bike like no other, and my speed is up there. Wow. Coming at me. I’ve learned never talk forward. I’m just here today in the present. I’m working hard, riding these bikes. Just drinking Monster Energy Gronks, so you can get wild, do crazy stuff that people don’t like when I do it, but I’ll just do it. Get crazy.”

Does Gronkowski deserve better? Yeah, with a pay raise. However, he won’t get that with the Patriots, so he can suck it up and just deal with it and win, or be on a 4-12 team making a lot of money. It seems like he wants to be on a 4-12 team making a lot of money.

