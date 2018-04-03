Move on from Malcolm Butler

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 24: Cornerback Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots has an Interception against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl was two months ago, and people are still on the Malcolm Butler benching. Yes, he should’ve played in the second half. However, there’s a reason he didn’t. That reason is very simple: he never traveled with the team. Instead of seeing a doctor before the team left, he saw one on the day of the team was leaving.

All this talk about Malcolm Butler being benched is really annoying. He was benched because he missed the team plane. By the time he got to the Super Bowl the Patriots already had their game plan in place. The plan was Malcolm would have a limited role. However, Butler didn’t have a good week in practice, so he never played in the game.

Belichick Will Go Around the Answer Because It’s “the Patriot Way”

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)Bill Belichick always has his way of doing things. Butler should’ve went to the doctor before he left. The plane is huge. He could’ve gone to the doctor and sat by himself on the team plane. They gave him a chance with a limited role when he got there. However, he wasn’t into the plan and didn’t play in the game at all.

Butler should’ve played in the game because it’s the Super Bowl, but Bill was trying to prove a point. Now you can argue that wasn’t a time or place to have a teachable moment. But if we know Belichick, he doesn’t care what game it is. If he’s trying to prove a point he will. The reason has already been out about Butler. You just have to read in between the lines.

Reason number one: Butler didn’t travel with the team. Reason number two: he didn’t have a good week in practice, and was then benched for the entire game. Butler has moved on, or so we thought, since he likes to keep talking about it. The Patriots sure have moved on, and maybe somebody else will as well soon. Stay tuned.

