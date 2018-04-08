Inside The “Patriot Way”

According to an insider at Patriot Place, Bill Belichick retiring after this season. It’s clear through what he’s doing this off-season. Bill Belichick will build a team through the draft. So, when Josh McDaniels is the head coach next season, he will have a fairly young squad. The Patriots need to start planning for the next ten years, which means post-Brady and Belichick, starting this season. Belichick won’t leave Josh McDaniels stranded when he leaves after this season. Belichick will make sure Josh has the right players to win. That means a new quarterback too, Tom. A quarterback will be drafted in this upcoming NFL draft like I’ve previously stated.

Bill Belichick Has High Praise for Josh McDaniels

Belichick has always highly praised Josh McDaniels. However, it just goes against the “Patriot Way” for Bill or Josh to come right out and say that this will be Bill’s last season. This draft class has bad wide receivers, which means Tom Brady could have a very hard time if Edelman or Gronkowski gets hurt. It will be up to 41-year-old Tom Brady to carry the team, like he has for 19 seasons.

However, Bill Belichick will ride off into the sunset after this season, giving Josh everything he needs to be successful. Also, Brady will be forced out because he won’t want to be on a rebuilding team. But he can say that he was on a team with Josh McDaniels as a head coach. It’s not certain if Brady knows this will be Bill Belichick’s last season. But when he does find out this is how these next two seasons will play out behind the walls of Gillette Stadium.

The First Episode of “Tom vs. Time” Was Different from the Last Episode

Remember the beginning of “Tom Vs. Time” when Brady said, “I’m willing to give up my life. Are you willing to give up yours?” Then in episode six, after Jimmy Garoppolo trade, he says, “Why are we doing this?” Also, he began talking about spending more time with his family this off-season. It seems Kraft is on both sides when it comes to Belichick and Brady. He was on Brady’s side last year with getting rid of Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, this off-season he’s siding with Belichick. The man who wants to build a team for Josh McDaniels when he takes over next season.

