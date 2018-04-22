With the 2018 NFL Draft just under a week away, every team’s fan base eagerly plans out their map to get their team to the Super Bowl come February. In preparation for the New England Patriots upcoming draft, we must look back on their rookie class from 2017 performed. Previously, LWOS Patriots’ David Latham broke down Deatrich Wise Jr.’s rookie campaign with the team. The spotlight shifts to one of Wise’s teammates on New England’s defensive line – former Vanderbilt defensive tackle Adam Butler.

Reviewing Adam Butler’s Rookie Impact With the New England Patriots

Adam Butler’s path to the Patriots was not an easy one. Butler experienced every NFL hopeful’s worst nightmare – he messed up a drill – in front of Bill Belichick. Ironically, Butler signed a three-year contract with the Patriots under a week later as an undrafted free agent.

The list of success stories for an undrafted NFL defensive tackle are very slim. Headlined by Minnesota Vikings‘ Hall of Famer John Randle and Miami Dolphins‘ star Manny Fernandez, the odds of a defensive tackle going undrafted and still contributing are not impossible, but improbable. While Butler is nowhere near Randle or Fernandez, he did fulfill the expectations of undrafted defensive tackles that preceded him.

During a 2017 season in which the Patriots’ front seven suffered major injuries and ineffective outings, Butler provided meaningful snaps and a bright spot along a defensive line that needed one. Slotting next to Malcolm Brown and Lawrence Guy, Butler showcased tools that normally takes multiple seasons to learn. Asking any undrafted player to take a large sum of snaps on a Super Bowl team is difficult, yet Butler was able to meet the team’s goals for him.

The Good

Butler was forced to prove himself right away, stepping into a rotational role early on in 2017. As the year progressed, and Butler showed consistent ability to get to the quarterback. He gradually found himself a steady role in Matt Patricia’s defense. However, the defense as a whole struggled to provide consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2017. Butler was a promising light for the Patriots’ defense, however. He led the rookie defensive tackle class with 18 QB pressures (14 hurries, two sacks) while accumulating 11 tackles. Furthermore, Butler provided a stable presence on a Patriots’ defense ravaged by injuries (i.e. Dont’a Hightower, Derek Rivers), playing in all 16 games and every postseason game.

These numbers do not stand out by any means, yet offer reason for optimism. Butler was thrown into the middle of the defense and stood up to the challenge. It is not often a defensive tackle goes undrafted and still makes a contribution in the NFL, much less in his first season.

In 2017, Butler showed a knack to get after the passer and provide a stable interior presence for the Patriots’ defense. His ability to attack opposing offenses should only improve in the future, given Butler’s ideal frame (6’4” 300lbs) and skill set. Factor in the additions of Danny Shelton and Adrian Clayborn, along with Hightower and River’s return, and the Patriots’ front seven is suddenly a force to be reckoned with.

The Bad

Despite Butler’s flashes, he was an undrafted free agent for a reason. It takes more than one season in the NFL to work out all the flaws in one’s game. Butler was not an exception. Even with ideal size, Butler struggled against the run at times. Furthermore, he looked lost on some snaps, suffering periods of ineffectiveness in both run and pass defense. These struggles are not abnormal for any rookie, especially an undrafted rookie such as Butler. In fact, the Patriots defense as a whole suffered in a similar way as Butler did. Only Trey Flowers was able to consistently set the edge in 2017. This trend means fans should not worry about Butler’s long-term outlook in that regard.

While Butler was not perfect, he was not a non-factor either. According to Pro Football Focus, Butler graded out at 52.3, ranking him as the 107th best defensive linemen in 2017. That is not awful for an undrafted free agnt. As with most rookies, they need at least one NFL season under their belt to adjust their size and play style to higher competition. Butler was somewhat thrown into the fire early, especially for an undrafted rookie on a team with high expectations.

Last Word on Adam Butler

Overall, 2017 was a promising year for the former Vanderbilt standout. Beginning as an overlooked rookie on a Super Bowl winning team, Butler brought a unique skill set to the table at a needed position. Butler showed flashes of an effective situational pass rusher, a role that could complement recent off-season addition Danny Shelton well.

Fans should expect gradual improvement from Butler in the coming years. With another off-season under a familiar defense coming, Butler can hopefully refine his game to fit the NFL level. If Butler can stay consistently improve his technique, he will carve out a steady role in Brian Flores’ defense.

