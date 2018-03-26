The New England Patriots are well known for a long list of reasons, one of them being their now infamous motto: Do your job. Far be it from us to tell Bill Belichick how to do his job. That doesn’t mean we don’t have some recommendations, though. The team has been hemorrhaging offensive tacklers in free agency this year, losing Nate Solder to the New York Giants and Cameron Fleming to the Dallas Cowboys. With a lineup consisting of injury-prone and no-name players, the Patriots must take a close look at the offensive tackle position in this year’s draft. With that in mind, it’s time to consider Kolton Miller as an option.

This year’s offensive tackle draft pool isn’t that deep. There are a handful of talented players – Mike McGlinchey and Orlando Brown, for example – but with the Patriots picking second-to-last in the first round, the top-shelf prospects will likely be scooped up by other needy teams before New England hits the clock. As a result, it’s likely that Miller will be available by the time the Patriots are ready to pick.

Offensive Tackle Over Everything

Drafting an offensive tackle in the first round will seem ridiculous to some. Understandable considering some mock drafts see the Patriots drafting a linebacker or cornerback in the first round. The team’s depth at those two positions is arguably stronger than the team’s depth at offensive tackle after the loss of Solder and Fleming. LaAdrian Waddle and Marcus Cannon are the only two starter-worthy tackles on the roster right now.

Andrew Jelks and Cole Croston have little to no experience on the field. Antonio Garcia, the offensive tackle from last year’s draft, was only just cleared to return to football after missing his entire rookie season.

And sure, the Patriots picked up Matt Tobin in free agency…but he wasn’t even good enough to start on the Seahawks infamously terrible offensive line.

The Patriots depth at cornerback and linebacker could use some assistance, but those concerns should be addressed later. Tom Brady will be 41 years old by the start of next season. Solder, the best left tackle in the league and Brady’s blind side protection, is gone. The Patriots can’t score if Brady can’t release the ball. Brady can’t release the ball if he’s on the ground. Waddle and Cannon are good starters, but none of the other players in the rotation can pick up where Solder left off. Miller, however, might be able to.

Did Someone Clone Solder?

Don Banks sees Miller as a solid replacement for Solder, saying “Miller has Solder-like size and athleticism.” He’s right. Part of what makes Miller so appealing is his similarity to Solder. During the combine, Miller put up numbers that were eerily similar to Solder’s Combine profile. Only one inch separates Miller (6′ 9″) and Solder (6′ 8″). Miller’s vertical is also just half an inch shorter than Solder’s. Not to mention Miller’s broad jump of 10′ 1″, a Combine record for offensive linemen. Miller is also quick on his feet, tying for third fastest 40-time among all offensive linemen at this year’s combine. Solder’s 40-time was a tenth of a second slower than Miller’s.

If similar numbers aren’t reason enough, his strengths far outweigh his weaknesses. Miller is quick on his feet with powerful hands. His ability to tower over the defensive line gives him leverage as well. However, at 6′ 9″, his height does carry concern and could cause some issues with balance.

These aspects, combined with freakish similarities to Solder, are reason enough to draft him in the first place. The urgency to add skill and depth at the tackle position is why the Patriots should consider drafting him early.

Help Us Kolton Miller, You’re Our Only Hope

For the Patriots, Miller is the most realistic draft option at the position. He’s easily a top five offensive tackle, but he’s not so good that he’ll be gone before the Patriots are on the clock. Given his Combine performance and the team’s (desperate) need at the position, taking Miller in the first round isn’t a terrible idea.

Right now, the team cannot trust the current rotation with protecting Brady. As a whole, New England’s offensive line is good – especially with Dante Scarnecchia coaching the group. Lose Cannon or Waddle to injury, though, and suddenly the dam begins to burst.

The Patriots just cannot trust Jelks, Croston, or Garcia to fill in for Cannon or Waddle in case of emergency. His Combine numbers are one thing, his style of play another. Being coached by Belichick and Scarnecchia will undoubtedly help develop the young tackle. New England could work wonders with a rookie like Miller.

