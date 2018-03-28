Over the course of the 2018 off-season, the New England Patriots office at Last Word On Pro Football will be highlighting a different historical member of the New England Patriots. Last week, we examined the impact of Gino Cappelletti on the New England football landscape. This week, we will be looking at one of Cappelletti’s former teammates: linebacker Nick Buoniconti.

Before Pro Football

Buoniconti made in name in professional football as a linebacker, but he never played there before becoming a pro. While at Notre Dame, Buoniconti primarily played as a defensive tackle, and made a good name for himself. The Notre Dame captain recorded 74 tackles his senior year en route to earning Second-Team All-American honors.

Despite his success at Notre Dame, he was not a top prospect. Listed at only 5’-11” and 220 pounds, scouts determined Buoniconti was too small to play professional football. 13 rounds went by before the Boston Patriots decided to take a risk on the defensive tackle.

From Afterthought to Star

As a 13th round pick, Buoniconti was the definition of an afterthought. In order to make the team, Buoniconti had to show the team that he was something special. While trying to prove himself at his original defensive tackle position would have been difficult enough, the already long odds got even longer.

Due to his size, the Patriots had Buoniconti switch positions to be a linebacker. Despite never playing the position, Buoniconti thrived. The Notre Dame rookie immediately made an impact on the Patriots roster, playing in all 14 games while recording two interceptions. Despite being a 13th round selection, Buoniconti out-performed all of his fellow rookies, earning the teams Rookie of the Year Award.

His career only improved from there. In 1963, Buoniconti was selected to his first AFL All-Star team while helping the Patriots claim the AL Eastern Division title. Buoniconti spent the next four years establishing himself as one of the best linebackers in all of the American Football League. Buoniconti earned First-Team All-AFL from 1964-1967, playing in all but one game during that timeframe.

Buoniconti’s last season with the Patriots came in 1968. Despite playing in just eight games, Buoniconti still managed to make it on the Second-Team All-AFL team. Unfortunately, 1968 would be Buoniconti’s last in a Patriots uniform, as the Patriots traded him to the Miami Dolphins.

The Post-Patriot Days

While Buoniconti’s best years came with the Patriots, he certainly had his share of success with the Dolphins. Buoniconti began his Dolphins tenure by getting selected First-Team All-AFL for the fifth time in six seasons.

Buoniconti was also the heart and soul of the ’71-’73 Dolphins, and was a big factor behind those teams making it to the Super Bowl in three straight seasons. He was named Second-Team All-Pro in 1972 and 1973, and the teams Most Valuable Player in 1969, 1970, and 1973.

Buoniconti ended his career a six-time AFL All-Star, five-time First-Team All-AFL, two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler. In all, his storied career was impressive enough for him to earn a spot on the AFL All-Time Team.

Buoniconti was inducted to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 1992, just the second player to ever be inducted. He’d have to wait a few years, but Buoniconti eventually got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. All in all, not bad for a former 13th round draft pick.

