The New England Patriots have quite a few needs that they need to address in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft. One of those is to find a replacement for 40-year-old star Tom Brady. TB12 is not getting any younger, and his time with the Patriots is coming to an end. A young signal caller needs to be groomed in time for Brady’s departure in a few years. An unknown quarterback out of the FCS could fill the need, the University of Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta.

Why he fits the New England System

Like former Patriots and current San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Lauletta came from an FCS school. Lauletta is a natural born leader. Whether it was Drew Bledsoe or now Tom Brady, the Patriots have always had leadership from the quarterback position. He was elected team captain twice during his time at Richmond. He is very accurate with the football, especially in the short passing game. Lauletta completed 64.9% of his passes during his senior campaign with the Spiders. He is phenomenal throwing on the run.

Lauletta also excels in reading through his progressions. He can move linebackers out of passing lanes. With the Patriots short passing attack, that ability is a huge part of having success within the offense. The Patriots throw out many different offensive formations on a weekly basis, and Lauletta has experience running out of the pistol, shotgun, and under center.

Strong Senior Bowl and Combine Results

Kyle Lauletta started to gain a following after his strong Senior Bowl performance. Lauletta exploded in the third quarter leading the South to a 45-16 victory over the North. He took home the MVP award after putting up great numbers. He finished 8 for 12, 198 yards, and three touchdowns.

Then, Lauletta had a very good showing at the 2018 NFL Combine. Lauletta showed off his under-the-radar speed with a 4.81 40 yard dash. Next, he recorded 31 inches on his vertical jump and then 113 inches on the broad jump. Last was his 3 cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. Lauletta completed his 3 cone drill in 6.95 seconds and his 20-yard shuttle in 4.07 seconds.

Lauletta’s combine and Senior Bowl results show scouts the massive amount of potential that he possesses for the next level.

Where the Patriots might select him

The Patriots own the 31st, 43rd, 63rd, 95th, 136th, 210th, and 219th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Kyle Lauletta is expected to be selected on day three of the NFL Draft, but he could jump up to day two in the third round. The Patriots could select him earlier than expected with the 95th overall pick in the third round. On day three the Patriots could snatch him with the 136th pick in round four. As of now, the Patriots do not own a fifth-round pick. New England could package a deal with the 210th pick in the sixth and the 219th pick in the seventh round to trade up for Lauletta.

Kyle Lauletta is the perfect quarterback for the Patriots to groom. He will have enough time to learn and improve under Tom Brady. Lauletta is the best fit to be the future face of the Patriots organization. The Patriots need to find another quarterback, and Kyle Lauletta is the man.

