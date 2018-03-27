Josh McDaniels Will Be the Next Head Coach

Josh McDaniels spoke for the first time since he came back to the Patriots. He told the Boston Globe, “I wasn’t 100 percent sure what the future was. I just hadn’t had any clarity on that. So, where did I fit in? Were there any plans? I just didn’t have much clarity on what my role was here moving forward.” Reading into that, he’s basically asking moving forward if will he be the next head coach for the Patriots or not. He basically asked Robert Kraft and Belichick after the Super Bowl loss, “How can you help me get there”.

He would go on to say to the Globe, “The opportunity to stay here and work for who I think is the greatest owner in sports and the best head football coach in the history of our game, to work with the best quarterback that has ever played … I’m privileged to have the opportunity to do that and when they kind of crystallized that — ‘Hey, here’s what we see going forward and here’s how we would like you to fit into it’ — it gave me a reason to stop and say, ‘All right, what’s the best decision for me?’ And certainly, it was difficult. But I made the decision on my own, nobody pushed me into it. Once I heard from Robert and Bill on that Tuesday, it just gave me the reason to pause and consider this whole situation.”

It’s so obvious after this quote he’s next in line to take Bill Belichick’s job. Belichick has been quite happy as of late, calling a press conference on Sunday. Will Bill have an executive role with the team this time next season? Or will Belichick not hand the keys to McDaniels yet? That still remains to be seen. Of course, Tom Brady had something to do with him coming back too.

