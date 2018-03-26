Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft Both Speak Ahead of Owner’s Meetings

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to teammates as head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft look on after the 2017 AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY SportsBill Belichick and Robert Kraft have both spoken to the media regarding the Patriots. They talked about the changes and what’s going to happen going forward. Belichick convinced Josh McDaniels to stay after the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Belichick said, “Once that game ended, I think that really gave Josh and I a chance to sit down [Tuesday] and talk more directly about the situation, as opposed to, ‘We really want to talk about the game and what we need to do to try to compete in that game.’ That’s basically what happened. Before the game, I’d say we had minimal discussions. I’d say we had much deeper and longer and more in-depth and more constructive discussions immediately after the game.”

Belichick wouldn’t talk about the Malcolm Butler benching in the Super Bowl, other than saying he wished him luck going to Tennessee. Belichick has talked to Tom Brady, but wouldn’t touch on Rob Gronkowski’s status about next season. Robert Kraft also spoke, saying, “The residual of this loss was hard on everyone. But I see that as a high-class problem. The fact that we lost and we lost the way we did, I still haven’t gotten over it.” Kraft also said he has had meetings with Belichick and Brady. He also said he has faith in his coach even though he may not have made the right decision in the Super Bowl.

Robert Kraft Has Faith in Bill Belichick

Via GoogleKraft doesn’t deny that there isn’t tension. It’s healthy tension according to him. Kraft mentioned there was more tension when he first bought the team in 1994. Everyone was walking on eggshells around the coach at the time Bill Parcells. Maybe things cleared up a little bit with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick speaking. The media still haven’t heard from Brady, and probably won’t until June. The most we’ve heard from Brady is in his documentary, Tom VS. Time.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on