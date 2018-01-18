Since week three of the 2001 NFL season, the New England Patriots have had only three other quarterbacks start a regular season game for them. Matt Cassel went 10-5 in replacement for an injured Tom Brady in 2008; Jimmy Garoppolo went 2-0 and Jacoby Brissett went 1-1 during Brady’s suspension during the first four games of the 2016 season.

After 18 years with the Patriots, Brady has won five Super Bowl’s, four Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Awards, and two regular season Most Valuable Player Awards (possibly three depending on how this season’s MVP voting goes). Brady is now 40 years old and plans on playing until he is 45. If Brady hangs it up before he is 45 the Patriots will be without a high caliber starting quarterback for the first time since 1992 when the Patriots went through four different quarterbacks including current Patriots radio announcer, Scott Zolak.

In the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots will have a late first round pick and an early second round pick via the San Francisco 49ers from the Garoppolo trade. The Patriots could take a quarterback with one of these picks or try and package a deal together for some of the best young signal callers in years. Here are seven options at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft.

Josh Rosen, UCLA

Josh Rosen did not have a lot of team success while at UCLA. Rosen possesses great mechanics and is a natural pocket passer. Rosen also possesses great pocket awareness, field vision, and arm talent. Rosen’s attitude has come into question after making comments about the NCAA and the Cleveland Browns. Rosen could go anywhere in the top five picks, making it difficult for New England to get Rosen.

Sam Darnold, USC

Sam Darnold has all of the physical tools a team would want in a quarterback. He has a strong arm and is very accurate. Darnold took USC to the Rose Bowl and the Cotton Bowl during his two years as the Trojans signal caller. Turnovers were a huge issue for Darnold this past season. Darnold needs to clean up the mistakes, and he should be a top-notch quarterback for years to come. Darnold, like Rosen, will be selected in the top five making it hard for the Patriots to get him.

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Josh Allen played at a smaller school out west; many fans have not seen Allen play during his time at Wyoming. Allen has been inconsistent at Wyoming, but he shows the tremendous potential that NFL scouts love. Allen will be a project and will be better off sitting behind a veteran quarterback for a few seasons. Allen could go anywhere from the top 10 to the end of the first round, leaving the Patriots with a shot at Allen.

Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Lamar Jackson has been the most dominant player in college football the past two seasons. (I saw Jackson play first hand in his first collegiate game against Auburn in 2015, and he looked spectacular.) Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and almost won it again in 2017. Jackson, while great at the collegiate level, may not do as well in the NFL. Durability and a lack of polish as a pocket passer will be a concern with Jackson being a running quarterback. Jackson will go in either the first or second round, but his questions as a pocket passer will likely not land him in New England.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield is the most accomplished quarterback coming from college this year. 2 College Football Playoff appearances and the winner of the 2017 Heisman Trophy give Mayfield an impressive résumé. Mayfield is a gunslinger with a will to win. He is accurate but his arm strength is questionable. Mayfield’s size is a question to scouts along with some of his on and off the field antics. Mayfield is expected to go in the first round, but due to all of the questions surrounding him, it is unsure where in the first round he will go.

Luke Falk, Washington State

Luke Falk has helped rebuild the Washington State program during his time with the Cougars. Falk has shown scouts a solid arm with great accuracy. Scouts like his ability to be a pocket passer. Falk shows a major weakness when it comes to reading defenses. Falk must improve this to succeed at the next level. Falk is expected to go anywhere from round three to five.. Falk could very easily end up a Patriot when April comes.

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Mason Rudolph is a prospect that scouts are unsure about. Rudolph comes from an air raid system at Oklahoma State, thus, never has had to call plays or take a snap from under center. Rudolph has trouble throwing into tight windows, and he must improve when reading the field. Rudolph has good size and shows great potential and the next level. Rudolph will be a project and could go anywhere from rounds two through five. This type of project could be a fit for the Patriots.

The Patriots will need to look for a quarterback in the coming years to replace the legendary Brady. These seven quarterbacks could be a possibility to replace Brady under center down the road. As seen in the past, no one has any idea what Bill Belichick and the Patriots will do come April. The Patriots may not address the future quarterback situation at all, but expect at some point within the next three years a new quarterback will be behind Brady on the depth chart.

