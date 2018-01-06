The ESPN Article Tells Us Nothing

The ESPN article on the rift in New England is nothing new. The main Boston Media and myself have been saying for weeks that there’s a rift. Belichick, Brady, and Kraft stand united because that’s what is best for the team. The only thing that matters right now is getting ready for the playoffs. Did Belichick want to keep Garoppolo? Yes. Did Kraft side with Brady? Yes. Brady is the franchise guy and the most important player in the sport. Robert Kraft spoke to Peter King and denied the ESPN report saying it was, “A total fabrication and fiction. I am telling you, it’s fiction”.

Jimmy Garoppolo Feels Betrayed by Patriots

According to my source Jimmy Garoppolo feels betrayed by the Patriots, and also thinks Brady went to Kraft to have him traded. Kraft spoke about the trade to Peter King, saying,

“I assumed once the season started, we’d talk again at the end of the season about it. The next time I spoke with Bill about it was the Monday before the trade deadline. He called me on that Monday and said he got a deal with San Francisco, Jimmy for a second-round pick and quarterback Brian Hoyer. Turns out they had to cut Hoyer and then we got him. But really, this was basically a second-round pick and Brian Hoyer for Jimmy. Bill asked me if I was OK with this. I was really taken aback a little bit. I wanted to think about it I talked to Jonathan, who was okay with it, and I called Bill back and said, ‘OK.”

Kraft would never admit Brady went to him to trade Jimmy we will never know if that happened. But if Jimmy thinks that then something was going on behind the scenes. Also, Jimmy Garoppolo being denied access to the TB12 Center is a lie according to team broadcaster Scott Zolak.

Belichick to the Giants? False (For Now)

I also wrote that Belichick could coach the Giants. Not sure if he would next season but maybe in the near future. It wouldn’t surprise me. Kraft also denied the report telling Peter King he absolutely believes Belichick will be back in 2018. Adam Schefter believes Belichick will be the coach in 2018. The main focus right now is getting ready for the playoffs.

