BRADY WILL BE READY TO GO SUNDAY

Tom Brady cut his hand from hitting the buckle on someone’s helmet. He has four stitches around the knuckle and should not affect him. That is according to Mike Felger, who had a source close to Brady’s injury. Brady also missed practice yesterday but was throwing the ball around today. Fans, even myself, thought the injury was fake, but the players wouldn’t put that much effort in making up a story. They are playing the Jaguars. Brady could play with one arm and still beat them.

THE PATRIOTS WILL BE FINE AND SO WILL BRADY

Let me show you how the Jaguars defense is a fraud. The Jaguars had ten-sack games against the Colts and the Texans. That’s twenty-eight sacks total in four games against those teams. That is half of the Jaguar’s season total according to Tony Massarotti. Tom Brady when asked if he was playing Sunday and with a smirk said “We’ll see” was the second most stupidest thing I heard all day.

He is obviously playing and wants people to think that he’s not. Now if Jimmy Garoppolo were here what would have his response been? He would’ve said that he was fine and that’s a fact and he’ll be ready to go Sunday. But because the backup is Hoyer he avoided the first response and said “we’ll see.” The first stupidest thing I heard all day was he is questionable to start Sunday. That is a clear note to the Jaguars that he’ll be off his game but really he won’t and will be fine on Sunday.

ROOT FOR THE PATRIOTS

If you’re a football fan you would want the Patriots to win on Sunday. Do you really want a Jaguars-Eagles or Vikings Super Bowl? It’s the biggest game of the year so be careful what you wish for. If the Patriots lose Sunday then it will be the lowest rated Super Bowl ever. Having said that the Patriots will beat the Jaguars and it really won’t be that close. Brady’s hurt yes, but he will be fine on Sunday afternoon.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on