The Patriots Once Again Have The Number One Seed

The Patriots once again have the number one seed. Yes, they are a good team, but let’s face it, the rest of the AFC is terrible. The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, in the Divisional Playoff game. The last time the Titans came to Foxboro, was 2015. The Patriots won 33-16, and Brady threw for 267 yards, and two touchdowns in the win. They have been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently, which is what makes them play their best. The Patriots love to ignore the noise, and do their talking on the field.

The Titans Are Terrible (Tomato Can)?

The Titans aren’t very good, and yes, the Patriots did earn the number one seed. The Patriots should easily walk away with this game on Saturday. The reason no one is talking about the game is because the Titans are awful. Instead of talking about actual football, people want to talk about a rift the Patriots say isn’t there, and it’s false. Belichick was only taking Titans questions at the press conference Tuesday saying, “This is a team that’s been in a lot of close games. They’re tough, they’re resilient, won on the road, won tough games the last two weeks that they needed to win to be here. I have a lot of respect for their program, the way they play, the way they coach, the way they compete and [they’re] a tough, hard-nosed team. We’ve dealt with some non-Tennessee subjects here over the last few days. At this point I’m all in on Tennessee. I’ll answer any questions about the Titans but that’s it.”

Patriots Should Walk Away With The Win

If the Patriots lose this game, then something needs to change. There is no excuse for them to lose to the Titans. The last time the Titans were here, Marcus Mariota got hurt during the game, and didn’t finish it. The Patriots do their best when people write or say something bad about them. They prove them wrong by winning all the time. Which is why it’s the Patriots, and everybody else.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on