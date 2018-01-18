Reports surfaced Wednesday that Tom Brady had been limited with a hand injury during practice for the upcoming AFC Championship Game. The news came as a shock to many, as news of Brady’s nagging Achilles injury had all but cleared up in recent weeks. The injury is an unfortunate turn of events in a season that has seen major stars across the league fall victim to the brutality of the sport. With the AFC Championship only three days away, it is difficult to stay optimistic about injuries befalling the New England Patriots.

Patriots QB Tom Brady (right hand) was limited in practice, per the team’s injury report. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 17, 2018

Tom Brady: Right (Throwing) Hand

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Brady’s injury was suffered during a minor collision with a teammate during Wednesday’s practice. Reiss’ sources are claiming that the impacts of the injury should be minimal to almost non-existent. X-rays have revealed no structural damage to the quarterback’s throwing hand. But any injury to the Patriots top impact player is cause for concern.

Should Brady’s injury worsen or turn out to be worse than sources are claiming, the option at quarterback is Brian Hoyer, who was signed after the Jimmy Garoppolo trade. The idea of Hoyer helming the Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense is unsettling at best. The journeyman quarterback has only seen action in one postseason game, a 30-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 Wild Card round while with the Houston Texans. It seems likely that the organization may pursue signing an emergency option should Brady not improve.

LaAdrian Waddle suffered a sprained knee during the Divisional Round game against the Tennessee Titans. The offensive line has been flexible this year, having to deal with major injuries to several starting players. Waddle was limited in practice on Wednesday.

If Waddle is sidelined for Sunday’s game, Cameron Fleming will get the start at right tackle. Ted Karras, who has seen action all along the offensive line this season, would likely see some action against the Jaguars. Against one of the best pass-attacking defenses in the country, the offensive line has to play their best game of the season. With Waddle injured, Fleming and Karras have their work cut out for them.

Rex Burkhead suffered a concerning knee injury during the Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During a goal-line rush, Burkhead’s knee collided with two Steelers defenders. The former Cincinnati Bengal was diagnosed with a knee sprain and a bruise. There was no reported damage to his ACL. Burkhead was limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Mike Gillislee, whose spot on gameday rosters this season has been inconsistent, was injured during Week 16 in the game against the Buffalo Bills. He was seen icing his knee on the sideline after rushing for 28 yards and a score.

Burkhead and Gillislee were both inactive for last week’s Divisional Round rout of the Titans and appeared as limited participants in Wednesday’s practice. While Gillislee is likely to be inactive this week regardless of his injury status, Burkhead appears healthy enough to make a return to action against the Jaguars. He would join Dion Lewis and James White to recreate a major offensive key in the AFC Championship.

The defensive tackle missed the last three games of the season and remained inactive for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Branch suffered his injury in the Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins. The injury has since been reported as a meniscus tear and did not require surgery. This will be Branch’s second consecutive week appearing on the Injury Report as a limited participant.

The Patriots seem to have managed decently without Branch in the starting lineup. Lawrence Guy is the replacement for Branch on the left side. While Guy appears as a serviceable stand-in, Branch’s return would shore up a defensive front that will have to stare down one of the league’s most prolific rushing offenses this week.

Malcolm Mitchell sustained his knee injury during the spring, and his appearance on the field has been a question mark all season. He was placed on injured reserve in September. When he returned to practice in late December, speculation about his impact in the postseason soared.

Bill Belichick confirmed this week that Mitchell will not be activated off of IR. This news was unsurprising to many. The Patriots have managed without Mitchell this season, signing Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt to the roster in attempts to provide Brady with height and quickness in the receiving corps.

Bill Belichick confirms that WR Malcolm Mitchell won’t be activated off injured reserve this year. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 17, 2018

Jonathan Jones was placed on injured reserve this week. The defensive back and special teamer appeared in every game for the Patriots this season. The loss of Jones has little impact on the Patriots secondary; Jones had one interception this season against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the second-year man out of Auburn will be missed on special teams. Jones stands as one of the fastest players on the Patriots roster.

The Patriots are placing CB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve. He was hurt in Saturday’s win and is a core special teamer/No. 4 on CB depth chart. Johnson Bademosi projects to fill part of his role. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 17, 2018

To replace Jones on special teams, the Patriots have signed wide receiver Bernard Reedy. Reedy has spent some time on the Patriots practice squad this season. He was activated to the 53-man roster in early December and appeared in two games, returning four punts for 32 yards. Johnson Bademosi will help serve as a rotational defensive back on Sunday.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on