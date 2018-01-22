Down 10 in the fourth quarter, without the best skill position player in the lineup. What does the greatest player of all time do? Win the football game. A Tom Brady comeback is nothing new, whether it’s coming back 10 against the Seattle Seahawks defense in Super Bowl XLIV, or 25 points against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but it certainly never gets old. The Jacksonville Jaguars defense had no weaknesses, were fast on the ball, and got home with three sacks on the day, but it simply wasn’t enough.

Beating the Jacksonville Defense

Jalen Ramsey did a lot of talking after his divisional round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and by all accounts, had a decent showing. From top to bottom, the Jaguars defense was as advertised. The Patriots did what was necessary, finding Dion Lewis in space, and of course, number 12 converted in crucial moments. The Patriots were only three for 12 on third down, and the Jacksonville defense made them earn every yard. Morale sunk for Shad Khan’s club when Brady converted a ball to Danny Amendola on a third and 18 which would lead to a lead-changing touchdown late in the fourth.

Patriots Defense Holds Up Against the Run

Leonard Fournette looked like Leonard Fournette today, finishing with 76 yards on 24 carries. Even after Patriots adjustments, it took two or three men to bring him down every possession. The true key to victory was suppressing him to three yards per carry by the end of the fourth quarter.

The rookie runner couldn’t be stopped; but limiting him was enough to force Blake Bortles to put the ball in the air on some long third downs. T.J. Yeldon was used as the third down back, and ended his day with five carries for 25 yards… five yards per pop. That’s impressive, even more impressive that the Patriots were able to hold up against a player who was largely responsible for the Jaguars impressive third down percentage 40% ( six for 15). Also, tip of the hat to Corey Grant who was dynamic receiving out of the backfield.

Danny Amendola Has a Day

Since being acquired as a free agent by the Patriots in 2013, Danny Amendola has been an offensive spark in crucial moments. The sugar wasn’t always sweet though; early on he had to fight for relevancy on a depth chart that put him behind perennial golden boy, Julian Edelman.

After Edelman’s injury this preseason, Amendola would have to step up and fill the void as the slot receiver in the offense. Today, he reminded everyone why he’s been on the roster this long; getting on the board not only with receptions, but with passing and rushing yards. He ended the day with seven receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and both of those touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter. With Rob Gronkowski’s concussion pending, Amendola will be expected to come up big again in the Super Bowl, along side his receiving corps of Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan. Credit Cooks for a six reception, 100-yard performance as well.

As back to back AFC Champions, the New England Patriots will travel to Minnesota to defend their title in Super Bowl LII. Tom Brady will travel into unchartered territory, in a quest for his sixth Super Bowl ring. That’s a lot of jewelry.

