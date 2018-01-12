I think it is time to ask the question again that many NFL teams have been asking themselves for years. The pressing question is “How do you beat Brady and the Hoodie?” The answer is really not complicated, but it is the execution that’s so difficult. In this article I will elaborate a little further to show you why Brady and the Hoodie make such a formidable tandem.

The Real Answer is Quite Simple

If you really want to beat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick then you just need to out- work them. See what I mean, it is not a complicated answer so why does it not happen more? The reason why it is hard to out-work TB12 and Coach B is that they constantly work and try to improve. Their sheer dedication and desire to to win and improve makes them just so damn good.

Think about how dedicated you would have to be to win and improve if you were Tom Brady. He has already won more then almost anyone else that has ever played in the NFL, so why the desire? That is the intangible that makes Brady better then anyone that has ever played the QB position in the league’s history. The very same thing can be said about Bill Belichick when it comes to wanting to win and improve. Both of these men still have as much desire as they have did when they joined the league.

You Just Have To Out Work Them

As I have been saying, the way to beat Brady and the Hoodie is to just out-work them. That is such a simple but impossible thing to actually accomplish though. It is your off day as an NFL player, and you decide that you are going to hang out with some buddies. This is where you have already lost. Tom Brady is at home with his clicker in hand watching video of your team. Tom has looked at every defensive scheme your team can use against him. Not only that, but already figuring out how to beat them as well. That is why Tom Brady is a winner and your team comes close but does not win.

Coach Belichick is a man that constantly studies football. Coach does not spend any time using all that social media like Snapface, because he has better things to do. There is not a scenario that Coach B and his other coaches are not prepared for when playing the game. The best team in the NFL at making adjustments at all points of the game is Belichick’s Patriots. BB is always the next move ahead of you, which makes beating him very difficult to anticipate. It is evident to anyone watching that Brady and Belichick are playing chess and the others are playing checkers.

Do You Have The Dedication To Beat Them?

The biggest question that opposing players and coaches have to ask themselves is “are we dedicated enough?”. Unless you are not willing to put in more work than ever then you cannot expect to win. The tandem of Brady and Belichick are just willing to out work anyone and everyone in their path. You would have to expect to lose unless you can match their dedication and work. Both of these men have forgotten more then most players and coaches will ever remember about football, period. Unless you have the dedication to give your blood, sweat, and tears to the sport then you will just come close but not win as much as you think.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on