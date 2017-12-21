The Meeting That Never Happened

There was supposed to be a meeting between Robert Kraft Brady and Belichick prior to the Dolphins game in Miami. According to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, the meeting was going to be about the rift between Alex Guerrero and Bill Belichick. However, the meeting never happened and it’s not certain when the next meeting will be. The rift hasn’t really been a distraction on the field but that Miami game was the worst performance of the season. Brady has thrown more interceptions than he did last season. For the first time since 2005 he threw an interception against the Steelers on Sunday.

Who Will Be The Next Quarterback?…..

Another big topic is who will be the next Patriots quarterback after Tom Brady. Alex Guerrero is being called Yoko Guerrero by the Patriots staff. That is according to Greg Bedard, who is referencing Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s wife who was accused of breaking up the Beatles. Alex is being accused of causing tension between Brady and Belichick. Robert Kraft is in the middle of it all because he has a Hall of Fame coach which has brought him success and also a Hall of Fame quarterback. That is the best quarterback of all time and bigger than the team.

The Patriots Will Keep On Winning

Until the Patriots start losing a lot the Patriots will still be the best at handling this distraction. The meeting was going to happen before the Miami game. Will a meeting happen before the Buffalo game on Sunday? It is possible that it could happen between Robert Kraft Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on Sunday. Especially after the Boston Globe article and the story from the Boston Sports Journal. Belichick hasn’t really been planning for the future of the franchise. His plan of having Garoppolo being the next guy is out the window. So right now its about winning now because Brady isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

