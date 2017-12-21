Tension Between Alex Guerrero and the Patriots

Alex Guerrero has been working with Tom Brady for a long time. Guerrero has his own personal office and travels with the team. In a story by the Boston Globe today, Alex Guerrero has had his privileges revoked recently, Players besides Brady have worked with Guerrero such has Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman. All have had negative results.

Tom Brady Benefits from Alex Guerrero’s Treatment

It seems like the only player who has benefited from Alex is Tom Brady. At a press conference today Belichick was asked only one question about if he meets with Brady weekly. When Garoppolo was traded he offered up the information that he met with Garoppolo weekly. Belichick’s response was “I meet with all of the players all of the time”. He was then asked today about his relationship with Tom Brady. “Well, every year is different”. Very interesting responses from the person he’s spent 18 years with.

Colin Cowherd said once before that Brady and Belichick aren’t best friends. He doesn’t like Belichick. He respects him as a person and all of is loyalty is to Robert Kraft.

Belichick and Brady Won’t Comment on the Situation

Belichick declined to comment on a rift with Guerrero. He was asked in an interview with WEEI and said, “Yeah, I’m not really going to get into that”. Brady also wouldn’t comment on it either, saying, “I don’t have any comment on that. Other than to say Alex, it’s been well-documented, has been a huge part of what I do. I’m so fortunate to have him not only as a friend, but with everything that we’ve been able to do together”. Belichick was not asked about the Boston Globe story. All he was asked was his relationship with Brady. Also a bunch of players that aren’t really the main focus today.

