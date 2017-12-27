James Harrison to New England

The Patriots, who lack pass rush, were in the hunt for Harrison after Pittsburgh released him. With this singing there is no reason why the Patriots don’t at least make another Super Bowl. We can guess that the AFC Championship game with be against the Steelers in Foxborough in about a month. Judging how the game ended two weeks ago and how the Patriots just picked up Harrison, that game will be a blood bath. The two-time Super Bowl champ has 82 sacks in his career and 570 tackles. In 2016 he finished with five sacks and 39 tackles.

Harrison Adds Depth to the Patriots’ Defense

Harrison was the all time sacks leader for the Steelers when they released him to make room for Marcus Gilbert who was coming back from suspension. Not a very smart move on the Steelers part and I’m sure Ben Roethlisberger isn’t too happy either. There is no way the Steelers are coming into Foxboro and beating the Patriots. The Patriots defense has been a little weak as of late so this pick up is huge. The Patriots have used Kyle Van Noy, Trevor Reilly, and Marquis Flowers at linebacker that according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The 39-year-old Harrison posted a selfie today with Brady saying he’s finally playing with someone older than him.

The Patriots May Not Ever Lose

According to Mike Reiss the Patriots released Trevor Reilly to make room for Harrison. Wouldn’t that be cool to see him sack Roethlisberger to end the AFC Championship Game at Gillette? The Patriots weren’t the only team interested; he could’ve went back to the Steelers, Tennessee, or Baltimore. He chose the plays where he can win the most, which is New England. Harrison recorded one sack in five games this season. He wasn’t playing much because of rookie linebacker TJ Watt. I really don’t see the Patriots losing another game, and the game against Pittsburgh if that happens will be awesome.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on