Which trade has made a bigger impact to the New England Patriots this season? The blockbuster trade that sent the scrappy, young Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a speedster in Phillip Dorsett? Or giving the Detroit Lions a 2019 sixth round pick for special teamer and secondary depth player Johnson Bademosi? Midseason returns would indicate that the home run of those trades is for Bademosi. Injuries to Gilmore and Rowe were decimating the Patriots secondary and Bademosi stepped in admirably. He has defended against quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers and Josh McCown. Bademosi has solidified himself as a valued member of the rotation and a core special teams player. Poised to make a big impact for the rest of this season and beyond. But who is the man that now wears the silver helmet?

Is He the 1st Generation Son of Nigerian Immigrants?

His parents, Henry and Margaret have worked hard since coming to this country to provide the best possible opportunity for their children. A standout at the Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C., Bademosi continued his journey by becoming a rugby, track and field, and a football athlete for the private school. He made a impact on the field as well as off, becoming the recipient of the Maurice “Maus” Collins Award. This award is given for displaying excellence and leadership away from the playing field. Other people noticed his unique blend of hard work and dedication. Jim Harbaugh once made a call to offer the young star a scholarship at Stanford University. Bademosi cut the conversation short, saying that he had practice to attend.

Was He an Excellent College Cornerback, That Did Not Receive an Invite to the Combine and Went Undrafted?

It’s hard to understand the math that allows a first round pick to barely skate by, only to bounce out of the league within a couple of years. And a guy waiting seven rounds to hear his name called and goes on to carve out a role for himself on a team with a chance at Super Bowl glory. Harbaugh’s excellent Cardinal teams have prepared the DB and special teams player for the NFL but when the draft clock was counting the Bademosi name went unsaid.

Did he feel sorry for himself and wonder why he didn’t get picked? No. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns and led the team in special teams tackles for four years straight. Patriot friend, Bob Quinn, signed him as a free agent for Lions but found himself with a logjam at cornerback. When Belichick called looking for special team depth striking a deal was essential to starting the year off right. One could say that the Patriots again won the trade game.

Is He a Man That Is Active with Various Causes Within His Community?

Yes he is. From attending the Million Woman March with DeAndre Levy, to speaking out against immigration bans and police brutality, to providing opportunities for low income children to expand their world. His quiet and impactful measures have touched numerous lives.

I hope he can continue to provide impactful play on the field and off for the New England Patriots for many years to come.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on