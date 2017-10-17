The Patriots Are 4-2

The New England Patriots are 4-2 and atop the AFC East. But they don’t play like a Super Bowl winning team right now. Why? Because the new guys think they can just walk in and think they’ll just win a Super Bowl? With Tom Brady and Belichick here we should be fine? It’s okay for the media to say that, but as a player, you can’t think that way or you’ll be out. The defense can’t give up 300-plus yards a game as they have done. The defense ranks last in the league. With Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe out last week the defense still gave up more than 300 yards.

Bill Belichick Conference Call

In Belichick’s conference call yesterday he was asked how to balance week-to-week adjustments with the foundation and system installed before the season began? His answer ” I don’t think we had a lot of major issues with pass protection. I mean, I think overall our passing game wasn’t particularly efficient. We had a couple plays, they got us on a couple of pressures where they schemed up a look and then had a little variation off it. They beat the protection, so they did a good job coaching-wise of setting up a couple things. That’s really not a player issue. That’s more of a scheme issue for us, but they hit us a couple times.” Very interesting and long six- minute answer from Belichick. Sounds like he’s sticking up for his players and this it’s too early to judge them.

Tom Brady Can’t Do It All Himself

Tom Brady can’t do this all himself. Yes, he has the wide receivers and the talent on the offensive side to score, but they have been missing plays. The defense has to do their part and not give up big plays on third down. The New York Jets win was an ugly one and needed the refs help at the end with the questionable touchdown or down at the one. The touch-back call proved lucky for the Patriot.s Up next — Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, the much-anticipated rematch of the stunning Pats victory in SuperBowl LI.

The post What’s Wrong With The Patriots? appeared first on Boston Sports Extra.

Related

View the original article on