Ironically a defensive game, the Super Bowl LI rematch took a much different turn than many would have expected. In the battle between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, the Matt Patricia-led defense was stout; a first for a defense that was ranked last in total yards allowed up until this game. Ultimately, the Patriots established an unyielding dominance early, taking the game 23-7. Below are some takeaways from the week seven Sunday night showdown.

Defensive Adjustments Pay Off

With the Falcons at approximately 75 total yards at the half, it’s clear that the last ranked defense was making an impact each and every possession. Notable players Kyle Van Noy and Malcolm Butler were seemingly everywhere throughout the night, and their ability to be flexible allowed Patricia to take more changes with the defensive scheme. Special shout out to rookie Adam Butler who was thrust into the starting rotation, getting his first career sack on reigning MVP Matt Ryan in late in the first half.

Brandin Cooks Puts On a Clinic

Brandin Cooks involvement in the offense was a key to victory for the Patriots offense to gain traction. The more opportunities he gets to touch the ball (in space), the more productive he can be. His stat-line (four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown) is a representation of the efficiency that he has displayed all season. On his scoring play, Cooks flashes intellect and field vision as he gets behind his lead blocker in Rob Gronkowski, who guides him into the end zone. Cooks is truly a dynamic player; not only can he stretch the field as a Z-type receiver, but he can also be productive in the flat a la Tavon Austin trick play fashion.

Falcons Offensive Continues a Trend of Mediocrity

After this week, there is absolutely no doubt that Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be under fire; if not fired due to tonight’s performance. There are too many talented players on the Falcons roster, and far too little productivity. The red-zone play calls were perplexing; specifically the play call pitch to Taylor Gabriel on the one yard line, ignoring one of the best backs in football in Devonta Freeman.

The third and fourth down conversion rates also weren’t adequate enough to win games, with the Falcons going successfully converting on merely 30% of these downs. This lack of production allowed a newly-restructured Patriots defense to get off the field consistently. Anytime a player like Tom Brady can increase the amount of time he has the ball in his hands, the opposing defense will be facing a long night.

As December gets closer and closer, this Patriots team is inevitably finding its identity. The Bill Belichick-led coaching staff continues to do what it does best: maximizing strengths, adjusting, and minimizing weaknesses. To no one’s surprise, the Patriots will probably sit atop the AFC East come playoff time; and in comparison to other top tier teams, seem to be right back in the thick of things after a sub-par start to the year.

Main Image:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on