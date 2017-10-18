In week seven, the New England Patriots will engage in a Super Bowl LI rematch with perennial juggernaut Atlanta Falcons. In February, the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit in the second half to win big in overtime. The Falcons know they wet the bed, and it would be foolish to think that they won’t be playing for retribution on Sunday night. If the Patriots want to stay ahead, here are three keys to victory.

Week Seven New England Patriots Keys to Victory

Stop the Run

Some would argue that Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are the best running back duo in the league. The pair average 4.5 and 5.6 yards per carry, respectively. The Patriots currently rank 22nd in total run defense, and last in total defense, which is a major issue. Matt Ryan is a rhythm quarterback, and if the defensive line isn’t stout, he’s going to have ample room to execute the play action to stretch receivers Julio Jones and Taylor Gabriel (Mohamed Sanu out with a hamstring). At least limiting the amount of big plays that the duo are able to create on the ground limits Atlanta’s time of possession, and gives Tom Brady more opportunities to have the ball in his hand; which is always a good thing.

Utilize the Short-Passing Game (to Running-Backs)

The Patriots have generated quite the conundrum this season with their stable of running backs. If critics would ever dare to question Bill Belichick for his personnel decisions, it would be in this specific instance, when he decided to sign Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet when James White, Dion Lewis, and Rex Burkhead were all on the roster. Ironically enough, all of these backs need to be used this week in the short passing game. If there’s a weakness with the Falcons defense that the Patriots can exploit, it’s definitely with the way their running backs can match up with the Falcon’s linebackers. If Vic Beasley continues to put his hand in the ground as a defensive end like he’s done a ton this season, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will need to adjust accordingly.

Get Brandin Cooks Involved

Brandin Cooks is the most productive receiver active on the New England Patriots roster; currently leading the team with 472 receiving yards. He’s tied with Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan for having the most targets (41) and has gotten a significant amount of looks with Gronkowski being hurt intermittently throughout games.

The root of Cooks’ involvement hinges on Brady’s capacity to get him the ball on stretch plays; as referenced by his outstanding 19.7 yards per catch average. When this happens, the capacity for players like Gronkowski and Danny Amendola to utilize the middle of the field increases drastically. Brady has been good about diversifying his targets, and he’s going to have to continue that trend in order to throw off a top three defense anchored by stalwarts Beasley and Brooks Reed.

The Patriots must make necessary adjustments on defense, and will be forced to exert substantial effort in order to stop a talented offense that has failed to reach its full potential this season. Nobody was surprised that the defending champions were able to come back in a two-possession game against the New York Jets in week six; but the Dirty Birds? That’s another story.

