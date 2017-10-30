The Patriots Are 6-2 Going Into The Bye Week

We have reached the halfway point in the NFL season. The Patriots are going in to the bye week at 6-2. Yesterday’s win was all about field goals for the Patriots. They couldn’t convert in the red area. Good thing the Chargers are stupid, if it had been a better team, they could have lost.

Bill Belichick was asked about the offense not scoring and the defense giving up big plays. He said, “Yeah, we’re obviously not doing a very good job in that area and that’s something we have to do better at. No question about it. We’re giving up too many big plays on defense and can’t convert on third down in the read area. Those are two huge issues. ”

The Patriots Have A Lot Of Road Games

The Patriots have five road games from now until Christmas Eve. Starting with Denver a week from Sunday, they then travel to Mexico to play the Raiders. In the AFC, there are only two other teams besides the Patriots who are 6-2. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have issues with players not getting the ball enough and a quarterback who doesn’t know if he still has it. The Kansas City Chiefs, who will find a way to choke when it matters the most.

The Patriots Have Issues On Defense And Offense

As far as the injuries go, Hightower out for the season is a huge loss. Gilmore will hopefully be back for the game in Denver, but has been out for three straight weeks. Will the Patriots get another receiver like Calvin Johnson? This remains to be seen, but here is Brady on yesterday’s win and not executing on offense:

“Yep, that’s a good word for it. We didn’t finish them off. We just have to do a better job of that. I know I’ve said that about 100 times this year, but it’s tough and we’re trying. It’s just the execution is coming up a little short in critical times. I’m glad we won. That’s the most important thing. You know, starting 0-1 and then being 6-2 – you know, a lot of mental toughness. So, that’s good, and we’ve got to keep it going. You know, biggest games are ahead of us, so we’re going to have to go play well. ”

We’ll see what happens in the second half of the season . There is still a lot of work to do.

