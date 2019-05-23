ATHENS, GA – APRIL 20: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) during the Georgia Spring Game on April 20, 2019, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans are never fully satisfied with their favorite teams. There are always ways to improve the roster, both in the present and the future. That said, why not look at 2020 when the 2019 season hasn’t even started? Here are some Minnesota Vikings 2020 prospects to keep in mind.

First and foremost, this is simply a projection of the roster and the draft next season. We do not know exactly how the roster will be constructed, nor do we know if each of the guys on this list will declare for the draft. Also, note that we do not know where the Vikings will draft. Instead, using Vegas odds, we will consider the Vikings drafting in the middle of round one.

Minnesota Vikings 2020 Draft Targets

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Vikings have finally built up the interior of the offensive line. The future appears set with Dru Samia, Garrett Bradbury, and Pat Elflein in the middle. 2018 second-round pick Brian O’Neill appears to be the right tackle of the future as well. The only hole left on the line is at left tackle. Enter Andrew Thomas. Thomas is a large tackle with good feet that allow him to generate power in the run game. He is also a more-than-capable blocker in pass protection. With 2020 being loaded with skill talent, Thomas may slide down the board. The Vikings desperately need a secure offensive line, and Thomas could be the final piece. He presents brutal strength down the field due to his incredible lower body strength.

#UGA redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland (RG) and true freshman Andrew Thomas (RT) folding guys in half… @Dawgs247 pic.twitter.com/EqPG8f7wVH — Jake Rowe (@Rowe247) November 21, 2017

At 6’5” and 320 pounds, Thomas has a huge frame. However, he still has good feet and moves well. Not to mention he has been dominating the SEC, so the talent level is there. There is a real chance Andrew Thomas is the first offensive lineman off the board in 2020, but the Vikings better have him on their radar.

#Dawgs Just watch the blocking by true freshman Andrew Thomas on this 1st & 15 play… #RoadGrader

💯🐶🏈 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/NeUQoHR8fC — GATA Dawgs (@BassinDawg) October 9, 2017

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Minnesota did not draft a cornerback in the early rounds in 2019. Mike Zimmer cannot be pleased with that result, so here’s an idea. Trevon Diggs is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. Oh yeah, and his brother, Stefon Diggs, is already a Viking. Trevon Diggs is a long corner with good speed and recognition. Perhaps as a result of having a brother that plays receiver, Diggs reads routes better than any corner in college football.

🔒 Lockdown press man coverage against DK Metcalf. Mirrors him step for step, patience and stop-start quickness ++, breaks on the ball effectively. For someone Trevon Diggs’ size, he has real fluidity and movement skills. I’m a fan. pic.twitter.com/wOmsuyqk85 — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 22, 2018

His recovery speed is insane as well. On the off-chance that Diggs is beat, he can make up ground. His long arms make it easy for him to break up passes, even if he’s a step behind. The Vikings love cornerbacks, and Diggs is an easy insert.

CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Staying at cornerback, CJ Henderson will give Diggs a run for his money next season. Henderson is a bit smaller, but his instincts and ball skills are elite. He has six career interceptions and nine pass breakups in 23 games. The Florida product is not afraid to help in the run game or as a blitzer. He finished last season with three sacks and five tackles for loss. As a true do-it-all corner, Henderson will find success in the NFL rather easily.

What stands out with Henderson is simply the way he plays the game. Cornerbacks must have a chip on their shoulder and play with heart. He loves the game and gives his all on every single play. Not only does he do all he can to win between the lines, but he also plays with confidence and uses his swagger to give him an edge. Finally, Henderson holds his own in press coverage. He can play bump-and-run or he can play off the line, giving him a ton of flexibility on the outside. If the Vikings decide to go with a cornerback, they will have options.

CJ Henderson’s stock is skyrocketing. This just shows the kind of speed he has. You don’t even get to see his ability to track and find the ball here. 📈📈📈pic.twitter.com/lsWRSMM139 — Mello (@mello) May 1, 2019

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Laviska Shenalut Jr. broke onto the scene in 2018 and is ready to take another step this season. The 2020 wide receiver class is elite, and Shenault is one of the best in the group. He is a shifty athlete with long range speed and burst. He can get to the second level and hit that next gear. Shenault is also phenomenal with the ball in his hands.

Laviska Shenault has a top-tier “second gear.” pic.twitter.com/mA7Ehl3RYz — Austin Silvey (@SilveyESP) May 18, 2019

Of course, as a receiver, Shenault needs to have good hands to be successful. Don’t fret, he is great at locating the ball and making the play. He can stretch the field and make defenses pay over top. He has unreal speed for a guy that stands 6’2” and 225 pounds. The Vikings need more weapons on offense, and Shenault could be a perfect third receiver to develop into a star.

Laviska Shenault does it again, this time for the lead with a minute left pic.twitter.com/ri6dfcp0Qj — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 8, 2018

Nick Coe, DL, Auburn

The Vikings let Sheldon Richardson walk in free agency this spring. As the defensive line gets older, they need to look at obtaining youth. Nick Coe is a versatile defensive lineman that can play off the edge or on the interior. Coe is a 6’5” power rusher with speed and a demeanor to win in the trenches. He projects as a three-down lineman that can make an immediate impact. His size and strength allow him to win inside and blow up the run.

Nick Coe says, “No, No, No” to Derrius Guice on 3rd & short pic.twitter.com/SbsEELlhvL — Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) October 14, 2017

Despite not having elite speed, Coe is quick and athletic enough to rush the passer. He can play in both a 3-4 and a 4-3 defense with no hesitations. As the Vikings prepare for the future on defense, Coe is a perfect building block.

Nick Coe fights through a double team to register his 3rd sack of the game pic.twitter.com/dgNtb5OVNc — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 20, 2018

Of course, we are a long way out from the 2020 NFL Draft. This is simply a list of players Vikings fans should keep an eye on in 2019. While they may not be on the Vikings 2020 roster, they are worth mentioning early on, and draft season never really ends.

