The Minnesota Vikings in 2018 have been all but what we expected coming into the year. They came into this year ranked with the eighth toughest schedule in the NFL. With a team that made it to the NFC championship game, we all assumed they would be destined for greatness this year. With the signing of Kirk Cousins, and also Dalvin Cook coming back from a torn ACL, the sky was the limit. They also were able to keep and re-sign key pieces to their defense that was already an elite force in the league. So the assumption was that this team is going to be impossible to score on. Here are a few key improvements the Vikings will need to remain the kings of the north.

Kirk Cousins

Beautiful look off and pump fake from Cousins. pic.twitter.com/xqezDhxS4p — Zack T. Patraw🏈FF (@ffdynasty_ztp) October 8, 2018

Cousins has been worth every penny of the three-year, $84 million dollar contract he signed. Coming into Week Six, Cousins has 1,688 yards, which currently ranks second in the NFL. That equates to averaging 338 yards per game. He also ranks third in completion percentage which currently sits at 71.2 percent all while throwing a near league-high 226 times.

He stands behind an offensive line that has allowed him to be hit 35 times and sacked 14 times this year. If he is able to get better protection from his line, Cousins and the Vikings will see much more success. He has been able to lead his team back in games, and put the Vikings in position to win. Even games that they were expected to lose.

Running game

The Vikings run game has been almost non-existent. There was a ton of promise behind Cook coming off of the ACL tear he suffered in Week Four against the Detroit Lions last year. Latavius Murray and Jerrick McKinnon filled in nicely in his absence, but with no McKinnon this year, the weight has fallen on Murray. So far, he has not been able to get it done thus far.

The Vikings have rushed for a measly 329 yards through five games this season. That currently sits at the bottom three in the league They also have been able to break a 20+ yard run only once, which is something they were able to do 15 times last year. The offensive line not only hasn’t been able to protect their star quarterback but hasn’t been able to help in the running game. They’ve allowed nine negative rushing attempts, seven of which have come from the left side of the line.

If the Vikings want to be more successful, the offensive line is going to need to open up running lanes and not allow defenders in the backfield the moment the running back touches the ball.

Find a Third Wide Receiver

This move Thielen puts on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7tCMqVhe9H — Zack T. Patraw🏈FF (@ffdynasty_ztp) October 8, 2018

Here’s that outstanding move Diggs puts on to get to the spot Cousins needs him to be at. pic.twitter.com/b56oEfdJQQ — Zack T. Patraw🏈FF (@ffdynasty_ztp) October 8, 2018

Outside of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, the Vikings have struggled to find that third reliable receiver. Laquon Treadwell is currently close to the top of the league in drops. When you average five targets a game, you should have the number of drops Treadwell has. He has shown a willingness to block and be a team player but has yet to produce as a reliable third option.

The Vikings signed Kendall Wright in the off-season, but he did not make the final 53-man roster out of training camp. Prior to Week Three, the Vikings reached out to a former teammate of Cousins, Aldrick Robinson. They signed him to be an insurance piece at the receiver position. He caught his lone target in Week Three against the Buffalo Bills. Week Four against the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to catch both of his targets for touchdowns.

The hope is that Treadwell will step up in competition with Robinson. Though Robinson could also emerge as the familiar face and reliable target for Cousins. The Vikings are going to need to figure out their go-to third target for their quarterback. This will help them for future success.

Defense

The Vikings were at the very top in the league last year when it came to rushing and passing yards allowed per game, as well as points allowed per game. Currently, they sit closer to the bottom of the league than the top. This is clearly a major cause for concern because Mike Zimmer prides himself on defensive play.

With no Everson Griffen for the foreseeable future, the Vikings are going to have to rely on Danielle Hunter to provide a strong pass rush. Hunter has done very well stepping up in his place. He has recorded five sacks through the first five games. Stephen Weatherly will need to step up as well. Weatherly has had two strong games since Griffen has been unavailable, recording two sacks in the last two games, and forcing a fumble.

The defensive backs are going to need to elevate their play. Much more than they have recently. Waynes has dealt with injuries that have hampered him this year. Rhodes has been vulnerable in man-to-man coverage this year. Something he prides his game on. The bright spot in the secondary has been rookie first-round pick Mike Hughes. He’s broken up four passes and took his only interception for a touchdown. Hughes also has a forced fumble. He looks like a very solid cover guy, and someone who will compliment Rhodes and Waynes very well.

If the Vikes want success going forward, they are going to need to get this defense back on the right track. The defensive line needs to keep attacking the quarterback. The defensive backs need to lock up the opposing receivers and get back to being shut down on the outside.

They’re also going to need that offensive line to step up their game in a major way. They need to keep their quarterback upright and give him enough time to make his reads. They also are going to need to open up holes for their backs. These improvements will go a long way to repeating their 2017 success.

