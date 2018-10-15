EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 14: Running back Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball against free safety Marcus Maye #26 of the New York Jets during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Finding a capable running back on the waiver wire is normally one of the hardest parts of being a fantasy football owner. However, in Week Seven, there are a surprising amount a capable running backs available on the waiver wire. Players like Marlon Mack are returning from injury and are available simply because impatient fantasy owners didn’t hold on to him. Now is the time to capitalize on their mistakes.

Marlon Mack

The Indianapolis Colts finally have their best running back healthy. After missing the past few weeks with injury, running back Marlon Mack had a successful return to the field. In his first game back, Mack recorded 89 yards on 12 carries, good for an impressive 7.4 yards per carry.

While Nyheim Hines will probably still see the field on occasion, Mack is clearly the main guy moving forward. It stands to reason that, as Mack gets healthier, he will only see more time on the field. Chances are, 12 carries a game is his floor. As the weeks go on, he’ll only see more and more carries. If you play in a league where Mack’s available, make sure you put in a claim.

Corey Clement/Wendell Smallwood

Following the season-ending injury to running back Jay Ajayi, running backs Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood will both see a dramatic uptick in production. Both players are smart adds, as Clement and Smallwood are likely to share snaps atop the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart.

Clement is owned in just 36.5% of NFL.com fantasy leagues, while Smallwood is owned in just 13.3%. With a LeSean McCoy trade reportedly unlikely, these two players will head the Eagles backfield for the foreseeable future. The Eagles love to get their running backs involved, and Smallwood is a natural replacement for Ajayi. If either player is available in your fantasy league, make sure to make a claim.

Latavius Murray

Not many players had a better week than Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray. With Dalvin Cook missing yet another game, Murray exploded for 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. The Arizona Cardinals defense isn’t an elite unit by any means, but a performance this good is enough to turn heads. Murray faces an inconsistent New York Jets defense in Week Seven, so he should have another good game if Cook cannot go.

Even if Cook can play, Murray may have done enough to claim the starting job. Cook has underperformed this year and he won’t be 100% even if he can play next week. For one at least, Murray should continue to hold down the lead back position.

