MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 14: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday with both teams on a hot-streak. The Vikings (4-2-1) have won three straight while the Saints (5-1) are looking for their sixth straight win. As Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to dial up the numbers, it’s his number one target Adam Thielen that could grab all the headlines.

In 2012, the Detroit Lions‘ Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron, had eight consecutive games of 100 yards or more. Johnson was a formidable weapon for the Lions, where he had 731 receptions for 11,619 yards during a nine-year pro career. The Lions knew they had a talented football player from day one. Johnson, out of Georgia Tech, was the second overall pick in a highly-talented 2007 draft, ahead of Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, and Darrelle Revis.

Thielen, a once undrafted free agent, may not have the same pedigree of Johnson but the Vikings wideout has had an impressive season, where he has gone for over 100 yards in seven straight games. The 28-year-old seems to be enjoying his football, especially since the arrival of Cousins. Thielen leads the league with 67 receptions for 822 yards. In the Vikings Week Two tie with the Green Bay Packers, Thielen caught 12 of 13 passes including a 22-yard TD on double coverage with just over 30 seconds left of the game.

“I think he is a fantastic player and then once you get a chance to meet and coach and we had him in the Pro Bowl, Saints head coach Sean Payton told NewOrleansSaints.com. “He’s smart, real savvy, he can run. He’s getting down the field with a lot of big plays. So, certainly, he has a handful of more explosive plays this time than a year ago. But that’s a credit to what they’re doing. I just watched a handful of two minute of their offense. He’s tough to handle. He’s a really good player and there’s a reason we were coaching him in the Pro Bowl.”

Cousins Has Been Effective Through the Air

Cousins is justifying his move to Minnesota, he’s 173 yards behind Matt Ryan, the NFL leader in passing yards (2,335). Thielen has every chance of equaling Johnson’s record, especially if the Vikings pocket can remain intact. The chemistry between Cousins and Thielen has got secondaries up and down the league on their toes.

Great team win today!

Shout out to @athielen19 for yet another 100 yard game.

Let’s keep it rolling! https://t.co/292dbrwm2f — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) October 22, 2018

A Tough Test for Minnesota

Of course there’s much more to football than two players. Head Coach Mike Zimmer will put his depth chart to the test on Sunday. Anthony Barr (hamstring), Tom Compton (knee), Dalvin Cook (hamstring), and Andrew Sendejo (groin) have all been ruled out (via vikings.com).

The Vikings defense are giving up an average of 23.6 points per game. Defensive coordinator George Edwards won’t need to remind his players that NFL record breaker Drew Brees is coming to town.

The Saints have a good wideout of their own in Michael Thomas. Brees has targeted Thomas 58 times, connecting on 53 attemps for 588 yards. The match up between Thomas and veteran corner back Xavier Rhodes will be interesting.

Sunday’s game will provide a good test for both teams. The Vikings are struggling to move the football on the ground. The Saints have struggled to rush the passer. As Brees continues to set records, Thielen looks to equal one.

