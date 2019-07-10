MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 02: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Throughout the month of July, the Last Word on Sports NFL department has been taking a look at the three most recognizable faces for each NFL team. For this series, we’re only considering active players. Today, we will be focusing on the most recognizable faces of the Miami Dolphins for the 2019 season.

Recognizable Faces of the 2019 Miami Dolphins

Howard will be entering his fourth season in 2019. The former second-round pick is fresh off a major contract extension and looking to grow upon a career year. During the 2018 campaign, Howard certified himself as a lockdown number one cornerback by tying the league lead with seven interceptions in just 12 games. This led to his first Pro Bowl appearance.

His size, 6 ft 1, allows him to be a physical corner and jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Not only is his size valuable in press coverage, but it is also valuable in making plays on the ball, as highlighted by his seven interceptions.

Howard looks to continue his growth and have another fantastic year under new, defensive-minded head coach Brian Flores. Look for Howard to show 2018 was no fluke and prove to other teams he is the real deal.

Tunsil will be entering his fourth season in 2019. The former first-round pick is fresh off a fantastic season, the second in which he played left tackle. His rookie season, after a draft-day fall, Tunsil played left guard next to veteran tackle Branden Albert.

He looked much more smooth and comfortable in his second season at his natural position of left tackle. Tunsil has been as good as advertised and the Dolphins should be happy as they have their left tackle of the future, especially because the offensive line is a weak position group for the team.

Look for Tunsil to grow upon a successful 2018 campaign and supplant himself as a top left tackle in the NFL.

The Dolphins first-round pick of 2018 was no disappointment in his rookie season. He excelled in his role being a jack of all trades playing slot corner, boundary corner, and safety. He excelled the best in the slot corner role where he had two interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick will look to improve in his second season and secure a Pro Bowl bid. His swiss army knife ability in the defensive secondary will be intriguing to watch in a Flores defense that loves to use defensive backs in versatile ways.

The Dolphins sure did not miss with this pick last year and his continued growth will be fun to watch.

Last Word

The three youngsters are now the face of the franchise for a rebuilding Dolphins team. Their continued growth is vital for the rebuild to be a success. They must grow as not only football players, but leaders for a young team. With training camp upcoming, the growth in both categories will be an interesting story to keep an eye on.

