The Miami Dolphins number two cornerback spot is up for grabs as training camp approaches next month. This off-season the Dolphins locked up their number one cornerback, Xavien Howard, with a massive contract extension, but are still looking to round out the position.

Miami Dolphins Number Two Cornerback Spot Options

When assessing the Dolphins current roster, there are many players who will be competing for the Dolphins number two cornerback spot this season.

First, are the rookies. The Dolphins did not draft a cornerback in the 2019 draft but added two in the undrafted portion following the draft. Those players are Nik Needham from UTEP, Jamar Summers from Connecticut, and Chris Lammons from South Carolina. Expect those three players to be fighting for a roster spot.

Next, are a few players who were on the Dolphins roster last year and hope to prove they deserve the starting position. These include second-year players Cornell Armstrong, Jalen Davis, and Jomal Wiltz, a former New England Patriots practice squad player.

Following that are third-year players, Cordrea Tankersley (currently rehabbing a torn ACL) and Torry McTyer.

Lastly, are veteran players Eric Rowe, and Bobby McCain, who have been practicing at the safety position.

Narrowing down the options to be more realistic, unless a player has a tremendous camp, the number two cornerback competition will be between Armstrong, Davis, Wiltz, McTyer, and Rowe.

Expectations

Based on what was portrayed during mini-camp, the expectation is for Rowe to be the starter opposite Howard. Rowe has the talent to be a solid number two but the key for him is to stay healthy. Armstrong, Davis, and McTyer all have experience playing on Sundays, which will factor into this race. And while Wiltz does not per se, he does have experience in the Brian Flores system. Armstrong and Davis played sparingly and did not really have much success but after a full year under their belt improvement can be expected. McTyer struggled at times and is entering a make or break year for his NFL career.

Last Word

The front-runner heading into training camp is Rowe, but expect others to put pressure on him and make him earn it. It will be an intriguing battle to watch all throughout camp but do not expect the final decision to be made after a few or all preseason games are played.

