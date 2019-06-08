DAVIE, FL – MAY 21: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 and Josh Rosen #3 of the Miami Dolphins performing drills during the second week of OTAs at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on on May 21, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins mandatory minicamps are officially in the books. With the team beginning their quest to return to the playoffs, let’s take a look at who has the best chance to make it to Week One in the latest Dolphins roster projection.

Quarterback (2)

In: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen

No surprise here, as Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen are easily the two best passers on the roster. Fitzpatrick is currently the favorite for the starting job, as the longtime NFL veteran is reportedly putting on a clinic in off-season practices. However, he’s also had an extra month to learn the playbook, so the job isn’t his quite yet.

Even if Fitzpatrick starts the season under center, look for Rosen to take the job shortly thereafter. Fitzpatrick typically comes out of the gate on fire before dramatically cooling off with more playing time. Rosen has the chance to be the future, and Miami will want to see what he can do in their offense.

Running Back (5)

In: Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin, Chandler Cox, Kenneth Farrow

Kenyan Drake is still the starter, but don’t expect him to earn a full workload under Brian Flores. Flores and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea come from the New England Patriots School of Running Back Committees, so Kalen Ballage should see a decent chunk of the work.

Myles Gaskin has a redundant skill set but provides plenty of value as injury insurance. Chandler Cox should be a Day One starter and O’Shea will probably try to utilize him in a similar manner to Patriots fullback James Develin. Kenneth Farrow earns the final spot after an impressive run in the short-lived AAF. Patrick Laird has an outside shot to steal the final spot away from Farrow, while Mark Walton is simply here to take carries. If he makes the team, something has gone horribly, horribly wrong.

Wide Receiver (6)

In: Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Brice Butler, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant

Albert Wilson is still recovering from his hip injury but should be ready to go for the start of training camp. With Wilson out of the picture, DeVante Parker has gone through his annual June dominance and should earn a spot on the roster. Kenny Stills rounds out the locks and it’s anyone’s guess who earns the final three spots.

For now, the honors go to Brice Butler, Preston Williams, and Jakeem Grant. Butler’s pretty underwhelming but at least flashed some potential with Dallas. Undrafted free agent Preston Williams has reportedly impressed in minicamp and should win a spot on a weak depth chart. Jakeem Grant’s special team prowess earns him the final nod.

Tight End (3)

In: Mike Gesicki, Dwayne Allen, Durham Smythe

No changes from the last projection. Mike Gesicki and Dwayne Allen are locked in as the top two options, while Durham Smythe battles with Nick O’Leary, Clive Walford, and Chris Myarick for the final spot on the roster. The preseason will ultimately decide who takes home the TE3 job.

Offensive Line (9)

In: Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Zach Sterup, Chris Reed, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Isaiah Prince, Connor Hilland,

The Dolphins released Isaac Asiata from the injured reserve, so it’s safe to say he won’t make the roster. Michael Deiter has reportedly impressed in camp and should have the inside spot to the starting guard positon. Joining him on the starting offensive line are Laremy Tunsil, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, and Zach Sterup.

Chris Reed is now the top interior option while Jaryd Jones-Smith and Isaiah Prince battle for the swing tackle position. Due to the important nature of the role and Miami’s relative uncertainty at tackle, both players make the cut. Connor Hilland earns the final spot on the depth chart.

Defensive Line (9)

In: Jonathan Woodard, Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Charles Harris, Tank Carradine, Akeem Spence, Kendrick Norton, Vincent Taylor, Joey Mbu

Jonathan Woodard gets the first crack at replacing Cameron Wake on the edge. Charles Harris hasn’t played up to his athletic potential, but Brian Flores reportedly loves what he sees from him. Christian Wilkins should be a Day One starter on the interior while Davon Godchaux fills out the starting line.

Tank Carradine is similar to Harris in that he’s a low-risk, high-reward player. However, unlike Harris, there hasn’t been much praise thrown his way. Akeem Spence is still a valuable backup while Kendrick Norton, Vincent Taylor, and Joey Mbu take the final depth spots. The back end of this projection is especially difficult to predict, as there isn’t much separating the final names from a guy like Jamiyus Pittman.

Linebacker (6)

In: Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Quentin Poling, Mike Hull, Andrew Van Ginkel

Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, and Jerome Baker are the presumed starters, but nothing is guaranteed at this point of the season. Quentin Poling should see time off the edge while Mike Hull helps solidify the defensive interior. Fifth-round rookie Andrew Van Ginkel is already earning time in sub packages and could easily outplay his draft stock.

He’s not in this projection, but keep an eye out for Terrill Hanks. The undrafted free agent has reportedly impressed in minicamp and could see a bigger role in training camp and the preseason. If he continues to impress, he could easily be a cost-effective replacement for one of the depth veterans.

Cornerback (6)

In: Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe, Jalen Davis, Cordrea Tankersley, Montre Hartage

Miami’s defense runs through the secondary, and that starts with Xavien Howard. Howard is one of the better young corners in the league and should only improve with age. Bobby McCain can hold down the CB2 job while Eric Rowe is primed for a bounce-back season. Jalen Davis and Cordrea Tankersley will play in case of injury while undrafted free agent Montre Hartage is continuing to impress in minicamps.

Safety (4)

In: Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. McDonald, Walt Aikens, Maurice Smith

Brian Flores clearly doesn’t want Reshad Jones and his $17.1 million cap hit on the team, so they’ll find a way to get rid of him before Week One. This leaves Minkah Fitzpatrick as the top safety, and the hyper-athletic second-year player should be a superstar in Flores’ scheme. T.J. McDonald will see the field on running downs while Walt Aikens will serve as a poor mans’ Fitzpatrick. Maurice Smith earns a spot for his special teams prowess, but he could easily miss the cut.

Specialists (3)

In: Matt Haack, Jason Sanders, John Denney

Matt Haack, Jason Sanders, and John Denney are the only players at their positions on the roster. Not much competition here.

