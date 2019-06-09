MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 21: Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Albert Wilson (15) runs with the ball during the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins on October 21, 2018 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has yet to participate in off-season workouts, as the five-year NFL veteran is currently recovering from a season-ending hip injury. Fortunately, Wilson recently told the Miami Herald that he fully expects to be back on the field for the start of the regular season. Wilson spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Miami Dolphins during the 2018 off-season.

Albert Wilson Expects to Play in Week One

Albert Wilson was one of the most exciting and explosive players on the 2018 Miami Dolphins. Appearing in seven games and making three starts, Wilson recorded 26 receptions for 391 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson’s best game came in Week Six against the Chicago Bears when he recorded six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Miami pulled off a 31-28 upset which would not have been possible without Wilson’s play.

Prior to his hip injury, Wilson was on pace to record 59 receptions for 894 yards and nine touchdowns. These marks would have easily shattered his previous career-highs (42 receptions, 554 yards, three touchdowns – all in 2017), as Wilson was a clear fit for former head coach Adam Gase. However, with Brian Flores now in town, Wilson will need to prove that he can return to the field and fit in the new scheme.

Wilson initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. After making the team out of camp, Wilson finished his rookie season with 16 receptions for 260 yards. The former undrafted free agent spent three more years in Kansas City, and finished his four-year tenure with 124 receptions for 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns. When factoring in his time in Miami, Albert Wilson has recorded 150 receptions for 1,935 yards and 11 touchdowns.