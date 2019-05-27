MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 02: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Nobody expects much from the 2019 Miami Dolphins, but there are a few talented players on the roster. Any team can beat any other team on any given Sunday, and the nature of the NFL’s 16-game season means that stealing a few wins can turn a team from a last-place club into a wild card contender. While the Dolphins certainly face long odds to make the postseason, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility. However, if the club is to salvage a winning season, they’ll need the five most important Miami Dolphins to step up and have big years.

Five Most Important Miami Dolphins

5. Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins first-round pick comes in as the fifth most important player on the roster. Selected with the 13th overall pick, Christian Wilkins was one of the best dual-threat defensive tackles in the draft. While most interior defensive tackles struggle to provide a consistent pass rush, Wilkins is more than capable of breaking through the interior and disrupting the quarterback. He does this while simultaneously eating up space and making plays in the running game.

It’s no secret that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t like having pressure in his face. He’s one of the best of all time at avoiding edge pressure by stepping up in the pocket, and the best way to limit his efficiency is by collapsing the pocket from the inside. He’s still a great quarterback regardless, but doing this slows him down. If Wilkins can consistently collapse the interior, then perhaps it might be enough to limit an age-42 Brady and help Miami take a game against the Evil Empire.

4. Laremy Tunsil

The Dolphins might have their next franchise quarterback in Josh Rosen, but they’ll need a chance to evaluate the former 10th overall pick. They can’t make a fair assessment if he’s constantly under siege by the opposing pass rush, so the offensive line has never been more important. The unit as a whole has some questionable pieces, but Miami has a dependable rock in left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Laremy Tunsil isn’t Joe Thomas by any means, but he’s more than capable of providing solid play for a full 16-game season. Part of the reason Rosen flamed out in Arizona is that his offensive line was arguably the worst unit in the league. When given time, Rosen actually made quite a few NFL-caliber throws and looked like a potential franchise savior. If Tunsil can play up to his ability, he could go a long way in determining Rosen’s ultimate success.

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick had a good rookie year, but the former 11th overall pick has the chance to turn into one of the game’s brightest stars in the secondary. Fitzpatrick is one of the best athletes in the NFL and has the raw ability to line up all over the defensive formation. He’s a true jack of all trades who, in the right scheme, could play a variety of roles at a high level.

Fitzpatrick is now in that right scheme. First-year head coach Brian Flores comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, and New England is notorious for their creative usage of defensive personnel. According to reports, Fitzpatrick is already practicing as a linebacker, safety, and cornerback. From the sounds of it, Flores is attempting to use Fitzpatrick similarly to how New England utilized Patrick Chung over the past few seasons. Chung is one of the most important pieces to New England’s defense, and Fitzpatrick has more athletic ability than Chung. With Flores’ scheme bringing out Fitzpatrick’s strengths, the second-year defensive back could develop into the heart and soul of Miami’s defense.

2. Xavien Howard

Cornerback is arguably the most important position on the defense, and there are few better than Xavien Howard. Entering his fourth season in the league, the former second-round pick already earned a massive payday and should continue to lock down his side of the field. While he’s been a great cornerback over the past few seasons, he has the physical ability to develop into something far greater.

When Howard’s at his best, he’s one of the top five cornerbacks in the game. Boasting ideal size and speed for the position, Howard has a nose for the ball and can stick with any type of receiver in the game. However, he’s also prone to his fair share of bad games. He’s something of a Jekyll and Hyde player, although there’s significantly more Jekyll than Hyde in his game tape.

If he continues to play the way he did for the last three seasons, he’s easily worth the money. However, he could turn into a bargain if he can eliminate his streaky play. In today’s pass-happy NFL, the cornerback position has never been more important. There aren’t many elite cornerbacks in the league right now, but Howard could develop into one of them with more consistent play.

1. Josh Rosen

Quarterback is easily the most important position in football and all eyes will be on Josh Rosen throughout the 2019 season. The Dolphins got Rosen for pennies on the dollar, acquiring the former top-10 pick for a late-second round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Dolphins haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since Dan Marino, but Rosen has the chance to develop into that next guy.

Everything the 2019 Dolphins do should revolve around evaluating Josh Rosen. The 2020 quarterback class is supposed to be great, and Rosen’s presence doesn’t mean Miami won’t invest in a quarterback. That said, if Rosen’s the guy, then the Dolphins can finally move forward for the first time in two decades. Miami is starving for a franchise passer, and the Dolphins owe it to themselves to see what Rosen can become. Even if Miami goes 5-11, it’ll still be a successful season if they can turn Rosen into a legitimate top-15 quarterback.

