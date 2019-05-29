MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 23: Reshad Jones #20 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Is safety Reshad Jones a starter or not for the Miami Dolphins? Jones has been a staple of the defense for years. Because of that, Jones was rewarded with a new contract. But after a year of ups and downs, new staff and Jones opting to skip voluntary OTA’s, it brings into questions whether he will be a starter upon return. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Head Coach Brian Flores during a press conference said, “I would say there’s no sacred cow, not in this game. You’ve got to earn what you get. That’s the case for everyone on the team.”

The Dilemma Regarding Reshad Jones

Beyond the Quarterback competition this offseason, the Jones dilemma will generate the largest buzz around mandatory minicamp and training camp. There are a few things to consider when wondering if Jones will start and if not, how he will handle the situation. There are many reasons he should start but there are also reasons why he should not start. Let’s take a look at the reasons.

Why Should Jones Start?

First off, Jones should start because of his production. While last year he had a down year, per standards seen in the past, he is still a productive player. His ability to tackle and play in open space is important for any defense. Next, he is a veteran player on a team lacking said veteran players. He could bring leadership and experience to a team lacking both if committed to that role. Also, he is the highest paid player on the team. Per Over The Cap, Jones’ guaranteed salary for the season is $13,015,000 and carries a cap number of $17,160,000. That is entirely too much allocated cap space and money for someone to not start and play nearly every snap. Lastly, a Flores defense utilizes many five and six defensive back looks. Jones will likely be on the field in many of those looks so having him start will allow for players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain to play coverage, while T.J. McDonald and Jones cover the field looking to make tackles.

Why Should Jones Not Start?

There are a few reasons Jones should not start. One being just because Jones is not on the field to start does not mean he won’t play a majority of snaps. Like mentioned before, Flores will utilize many five and six defense back looks. If the Dolphins feel McDonald can handle the duty in the typical base 4-3 or 3-4 defense then so be it. Secondly, Flores has been preaching and expecting all players compete for their jobs. If Jones is not performing as well as other Safeties, then don’t expect him to be handed the job.

The next couple of topics are big what if scenarios no one outside the organization really knows. What if the new coaching staff does not like how Jones handled the platoon situation last year when he took himself out of the game? This goes along with what Flores has been instilling with the competition of all players. Jones did not like it last year, so if he does not like it this year expect Flores to use it as an example. Nothing will be handed to any players. Next, what if Jones is not in the immediate and future plans? If so, expect them to utilize snaps as development for younger players who are more in their future plans.

Last Word

The Jones situation will garner a lot of buzz next week during mandatory minicamp whether he shows up or not. Beside the quarterback competition, expect the Jones situation to be talked about a lot over the course of the summer. When all is said and done and if Jones is committed, expect him to start. If Jones does not start, it is a telling sign of what the coaching staff expects out of its players and his future with the Miami Dolphins.

