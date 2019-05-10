MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 02: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are taking care of their homegrown talent. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension with cornerback Xavien Howard. The exact amount of guarantees in the deal are not currently available to the public, but the total value of the contract is a record for a cornerback. Howard, a Baylor product, spent the first three years of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins are signing CB Xavien Howard to a record five-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $46M guaranteed, making him the highest paid CB in the NFL, sources tell ESPN. It’s the largest extension for a CB. Since becoming a 2nd-round pick, Howard has gone to one Pro Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019

Xavien Howard is coming off of perhaps the best season of his young career. Appearing in 12 games, the former second-round pick recorded seven interceptions, 12 passes defended, and 35 tackles. He finished his season on a high note, recording four interceptions in his final two games before missing the last four games of the season. Still, he earned a Pro Bowl nomination for his efforts and finished the year as the 19th-best cornerback according to Pro Football Focus.

Howard initially entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. A Baylor product, Howard battled a knee injury throughout the majority of his rookie season. He appeared in just seven games but made six starts, recording six passes defended and one forced fumble.

Howard took his game to the next level in 2017. Starting in all 16 games, the Texas native recorded four interceptions, 13 passes defended, one sack, and even returned an interception for a touchdown. His best game of the season came in Week 14 when he recorded two interceptions against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

With the extension, Howard is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The former record holder, Josh Norman, received a five-year, $75 million contract from the Washington Redskins prior to the 2016 season. Howard will average $15 million per season for the first three years of the deal.

