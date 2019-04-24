ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 30: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 30, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Miami 42-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have been an NFL afterthought for roughly 20 years. The once proud franchise last won a playoff game in 2000. Since then, the team has played in three playoff games. All three blowout losses. The city deserves better. The die heart fans who have been there for a lot of mediocre football deserve better.

Due to the inept state of the franchise the last 20 years, the Dolphins have lost a whole generation of fans. The current rebuild gives loyal fans a breath of fresh air and at the right time. Over the course of the last 10 seasons, the Dolphins were the only team in the NFL to finish between 6-10 and 10-6 every year. Talk about being stuck in NFL limbo.

While the rebuild gives hope to a fan base in search of a better future, it all comes down to the front office and coaching staff, especially General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores. If Grier fails in the draft, the rebuild would be for nothing. If Flores does not develop a sustained roster, through draft and development, it would be for nothing. The pressure is high on these two men to right the ship, but early on, both are looking like the correct leaders for the franchise.

The Plan

Barring a shocking slide down the draft board by top quarterbacks in the NFL draft, the Dolphins will most likely pass on a quarterback in round one, and even round two. The team will most likely look to add talent to the trenches, secondary, and linebacker core. With veteran, journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, penciled (more like Sharpied) in as the starter in year one of a two-year deal, the team will have a competent leader who can help the young team grow from a leadership standpoint, while simultaneously being good enough to not hold back the young talent around him.

This year will be painful for fans on Sundays, as Vegas has the Dolphins win/loss total at five, the lowest in the NFL. It is important to remember that this year is about building the foundation of the franchise. But what does an early look at year two look like? It is the year of finding a franchise Quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, owner Stephen Ross and the Dolphins are enamored with the 2020 Quarterback, especially Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

The Fans Deserve a Franchise Quarterback

Saying a team and fan base deserves something obviously does not matter. It is more why the team and fan base need a player that can return the team to the NFL glory.

The fans need a franchise quarterback for a couple of reasons.

The first is to bridge the gap between the winning generation and the failure generation of fans. The winning generation got Don Shula and Dan Marino in succession. A time when 10 wins were guaranteed. The failure generation has seen more quarterbacks than anyone can remember. Hearing the talk of Shula and Marino is exhausting to the younger fan base. While it is fun to reminisce, a lot of fans were too young or not even alive to really remember. Getting a franchise quarterback will bridge that difference and unite the fans behind a new leader the team desperately needs.

The second reason the Dolphins need a franchise quarterback is to finally give the fans a reason to move on from past blunders. Fans will be able to forget (and maybe forgive) Nick Saban and the medical team deciding Daunte Culpepper, coming off a torn ACL, would be a healthier, better option than Drew Brees, and his surgically repaired shoulder. Or taking Hall of Fame talent, but medically dicey Jake Long first overall, over a player like Matt Ryan. Or drafting running back Ronnie Brown as opposed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

These decisions are still talked about within the fan base. Getting a generational talent at the most important position in football will close the door on the past mistakes and finally allow the fans to move on and put that pain behind them.

Last Word

The blueprint for success is there. The franchise overhaul will be defined by which quarterback the power duo of Grier and Flores decide to marry. Time will tell if the last 20 years will be forgotten or if the new era of Dolphins football will be like the many before, full of blunders and mediocre football.

