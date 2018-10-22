GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 30: Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball while being chased by Ryan Lewis #38 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

View the original article on

One of the joys of the pass-happy NFL is that there are always wide receivers on the waiver wire capable of stepping in and putting up strong numbers. The downside to that is that production varies from week to week, so you need to analyze the matchup and the player to get the best production. Heading into Week Eight, players like Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison should have big weeks and are most likely available in your fantasy league.

Top Fantasy Football Running Back Waiver Claims

Top Fantasy Football Quarterback Waiver Claims

Top Fantasy Football Week Eight Defenses

Geronimo Allison

Thanks to an injury and a bye week, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is owned in just 6.4% of NFL.com fantasy leagues. Given two weeks to heal, Allison is presumably healthy and ready to go for Week Eight. When healthy, Allison has yet to record less than 64 yards or a touchdown in a game.

Allison is going up against a Los Angeles Rams team which has struggled all season long to stop wide receivers. With Aaron Rodgers capable of matching the Rams powerful offense blow-for-blow, this game should be an offensive shootout. Assuming Allison plays and is 100%, he should have a big game.

Danny Amendola

It’s a bad time to be a Miami Dolphins wide receiver. Albert Wilson suffered a serious leg injury, Kenny Stills is banged up, and DeVante Parker simply cannot see the field. Somebody has to catch passes, and the only reliable option left on the field is wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola had the best game of his Miami career Sunday, recording six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Amendola has shown the ability to be a reliable weapon with both the Patriots and Rams and now he’ll have to carry a larger part of the passing game. With the Dolphins playing on Thursday, Miami will target Amendola’s healthy body early and often.

Christian Kirk

Adding a player from the Arizona Cardinals to your fantasy team may sound like a terrible idea, but there is a reason to believe in Christian Kirk. The Arizona Cardinals fired former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after an embarrassing 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Arizona replaced McCoy with former quarterback Byron Leftwich, a holdover from the Bruce Arians days.

Leftwich should bring a more dynamic and exciting element to the offense. McCoy was one of the most frustrating and inefficient playcallers in the league, whereas Arians was one of the better offensive minds in the game. Kirk has a lot of talent, and Leftwich should be able to better utilize said skills.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images