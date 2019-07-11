ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

Still somehow one of the top offseason topics, once again Todd Gurley‘s latest knee update shared today’s spotlight. In a brief interview with Omar Ruiz for NFL Network’s popular Total Access, Gurley repeated that the knee was ‘good’ and that he was excited to get things started in training camp two weeks away.

This is nothing new and it certainly won’t be enough to convince doubters of his 2019 productivity, especially in the fantasy world.

In that light, perhaps we should be looking at this situation differently. What could affect his regular season numbers more than the actual status of his knee is the maintenance it will require.

During this same interview, Gurley added what might have shed considerably more light on his overall confidence:

“I’m good, man. I’m good…Aye, we’re going to find out training camp. Ya know?…Once training camp comes you got the preseason but you know how I feel about preseason.”

The truth about Gurley’s knee situation, understandably so, is that he can’t tell the public what he doesn’t know. Not with great certainty, for sure. And heck, you aren’t likely to get much more exactness from specialists in the medical field either. Therefore, it’s wise to renounce any ongoing theories that he, head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are hiding something. The odds are good that they’re simply trying to avoid sounding like idiots.

Here’s what everyone involved is up against:

Those still needing to know what’s going on with Gurley’s knee must first consider this following fact:

There are many types of arthritis. In fact, over 100 types of conditions that affect the joints are loosely called arthritic conditions. Trust me, it all gets very complicated but in Gurley’s case, it could be simple. His knee could be mildly damaged from wear and tear, not degenerating as widely feared.

Here are five of the most common types of arthritis as broken down in layman’s terms:

Osteoarthritis : Osteoarthritis (OA) is known as the most common type of arthritis. OA mainly affects the joint cartilage (the cushioning tissue on the ends of bones within the joint.

: Osteoarthritis (OA) is known as the most common type of arthritis. OA mainly affects the joint cartilage (the cushioning tissue on the ends of bones within the joint. Rheumatoid Arthritis : Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory disease that usually affects the lining of several joints simultaneously.

: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory disease that usually affects the lining of several joints simultaneously. Fibromyalgia : Fibromyalgia is described as a pain syndrome. Its systemic affects include pain, stiffness or ‘soft spots’ in various muscles and tendons with emphasis on the neck, shoulders, spine and hip areas.

: Fibromyalgia is described as a pain syndrome. Its systemic affects include pain, stiffness or ‘soft spots’ in various muscles and tendons with emphasis on the neck, shoulders, spine and hip areas. Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis : Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis is the most common type of arthritis with kids and can lead to pain, stiffness and swelling in or around joints with possibly the loss of joint function. Rashes and fevers can accompany.

: Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis is the most common type of arthritis with kids and can lead to pain, stiffness and swelling in or around joints with possibly the loss of joint function. Rashes and fevers can accompany. Psoriatic Arthropathy: Psoriatic arthropathy is another autoimmune inflammation described as a phenomenon that can produce pain in joints, ligaments, tendons, even the skin.

It’s highly unlikely the Rams organization is purposely conspiring to keep America’s most wanted fantasy information from reaching hefty fantasy notebooks and databases the likes of Bill Belichick-ish levels. Still, speculating which type(s) of arthritis Gurley has or might be developing is indeed water cooler-worthy. It becomes more intriguing when you’ve had a similar experience and it compels you to look deeper. I have so I did.

Here are two additional types of arthritis that raise red flags:

Traumatic Arthritis : Traumatic arthritis is arthritis due to physical joint injury.

: Traumatic arthritis is arthritis due to physical joint injury. Neuropathic Arthropathy : Neuropathic arthropathy is a condition in which a weight-bearing joint is progressively destroyed by lack of innervation (or healthy nerves running through it).

I am not a medical expert but the above arthritic conditions (as described almost verbatim by Dr. Liji Thomas, MD) sounds much more likely to be what plagues Gurley.

As for that similar experience, I once jammed my leg upward into my hip. There was lingering stiffness and pain. It was unnerving initially because I’d never felt anything quite like it — and I’ve mastered the art of injury without being injured from childhood like Bruce Lee mastered ‘the art of fighting without fighting’ so this was weird.

Long story short. I mostly remember the feeling below the knee cap the jam caused. Aware of people with arthritis there I feared the smashing of ligament tissue. Yet several weeks of rest later I was fine.

My uneducated gut thinks Gurley will be as well because the very same thing might have happened to him late last season.

He was pulling up while coming to a stop on the sidelines and appeared to take a bad step in the process. Appearing bothered since, he began to miss playing time. To this day, in this writer’s mind, the end of that one play was the catalyst. Now he’s getting plenty of rest and should continue being the best out there when in the game.

With apologies to the fantasy football world, the smart thing for the Rams to do is not give any indication as to how many plays per game he’ll actually play. Easy. It’s doubtful they know even then.

