ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during warmups prior to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Contract details are pending at this time. Suh spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams on a one year, $14 million deal. He spent the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after becoming the league’s highest-paid defensive player in 2015. Of course, Suh was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions as the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Nebraska.

Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year deal, a source tells ESPN. Barring any late hang ups, Suh is now expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2019

Ndamukong Suh Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All accounts sound like the Rams are going to let Suh test free agency. He will be one of the most accomplished players on the open market this off-season. This was somewhat of a down year for Suh after expectations were set very high. Many thought that lining up next to now two-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald would help Suh have a massive year.

The two did compliment each other’s strengths but Suh’s numbers weren’t that impressive. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 59 combined tackles in the regular season. Suh did recoup some of his value in the playoffs with a pair of dominant performances against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. He fell off in the Super Bowl, as did the rest of the Rams, but Suh showed he still has plenty left in the tank as he heads into his age 32 season.

Suh has had varying levels of success over the course of his NFL career, but has always been a plus defender with astounding durability. He has only missed two games in nine seasons. He has never posted less than four sacks or 35 tackles even while playing on some bad Lions and Dolphins teams. Suh still has a ferocity matched by few. He brings 56 career sacks to the table. Suh should be hoping to capitalize on one final large contract, possibly with a team contending for a championship.

