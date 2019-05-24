NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams recently revealed footage of general manager Les Snead referring to obtaining Memphis running back Darrell Henderson as a ‘Kamara element.’ It didn’t sit well in Cyberland, Louisiana but it should have. What Snead mildly and unintentionally implied is that the New Orleans Saints star running back sets the standard. He might currently be the NFL’s hottest ticket in dual-threats but after two seasons, Alvin Kamara is no Marshall Faulk.

Alvin Kamara Is No Marshall Faulk

New Orleans is nicknamed The Big Easy. This is, in part, because of its easier-going way of life and its acceptance of diverse talents. Why then did Les Snead’s war room coining of the phrase ‘Kamara element’ bring some gumbo to boiling since its release? Is it because New Orleans Saints fans have yet to fully remove the target from the backs of all things Los Angeles Rams? That would explain including rookies taking no part in the 2018 NFC Conference Championship game’s now-infamous outcome.

In a nutshell, the opposing consensus is HOW DARE THEY! One Saints site referred to Henderson as Kamara’s ‘copycat’ version.

The world gets it’s devastating to be so close yet so far but it’s been four months, for crying out loud. And there’s no sound logic in accurately comparing two players on two different teams at two different spaces in time. Is there?

Alvin Kamara:

(2017) 120 rushes, 728 yards, 8 touchdowns/81 receptions, 826 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

(2018) 194 rushes, 883 yards, 14 touchdowns/81 receptions, 709 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns

Marshall Faulk:

(1999) 253 rushes, 1381 yards, 7 touchdowns/87 receptions, 1048 reception yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

(2000) 253 rushes, 1359 yards, 18 touchdowns/81 receptions, 840 reception yards, 8 receiving touchdowns

But pitting Kamara’s first two seasons up against Faulk’s first two seasons with the Rams is unfair. Faulk had way more feature-back carries long, long ago in a far away land in a time when grown men weren’t forced to play like their mommies were watching.

Still, in the last three games versus the Rams, Kamara’s totaled 184 yards (well over 5 yards per) and 3 touchdowns running. 231 yards (21 of 24 targets) and 2 touchdowns catching. Overall, the Saints most effective weapon against the Rams defense.

If Anyone Should Be Insulted, It’s Rams Fans

Seriously. It’s such a small thing that no one even noticed — his timing was too great, the excitement of drafting a new weapon and all. But for future reference, Dear, Mr. Snead, when you have the chance to toot your own horn in business, by God, TOOT THAT BAD BOY!

Faulk is not only a living legend in the limited world of Rams fans, but other ex-NFL players have also said he’s the greatest football player they’ve ever seen. Period. This should mean, in the Rams corner of the world that is NFL’s Game of Thrones, he’s king. At the very least, he’s what you aim at finding in your NFL lifetime if you’re general manager. That said, the upgraded line reads, “Henderson gives us that Faulk factor,” not Alvin Kamara element. I mean, if the legacy of the greatest player to ever do more than his position requires is in your backyard, make him barbecue!

Hey, it’s all very understandable Snead would have Kamara on the brain. Les was barely getting used to not being twenty-something when Faulk was carving his name in history. He was a scout for the Atlanta Falcons at that time. According to Wikipedia, he was a graduate assistant at Auburn University in 1994, Faulk’s draft year. Being born, raised and attending schools in Alabama coming up, it’s doubtful he was ever a Rams fans. His pro career started the following year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a scout still wet behind the ears. He no doubt heard of Faulk, perhaps scouted him to some degree.

Still, all these years later and working with a head coach that’s barely getting used to not being twenty-something, Snead’s clearly thinking in the here and now.

How Quickly They Forget

There’s nothing wrong with living for today. However, Faulk aside, one could argue that Snead also failed to use the best reference among the current crop of NFL dual-threat running backs.

Does anyone remember a modest ol’ chap by the name of Le’Veon Bell? David Johnson? Neither is retired.

Throw any name or comparison in NFL history into the fray that you want, none are Faulk. He was not a dual-threat running back although he mastered that aspect. In reality, he was both a quarterback and coach trapped in the best multi-purpose player’s body in NFL history.

G.O.A.T.s Are Never Replaced, Just Kept Company

No, New Orleans. Les Snead did not purposely insult your player or damage the Saints legacy with a casual expression of the versatility he wants for his team going forward. If anything, he placed slightly more value on a player that has yet to be the sole featured back on his team.

With that in mind, perhaps Snead knew exactly what he was doing. Using Faulk factor instead Kamara element is heaving much pressure onto the shoulders of a player that has yet to play a down in the NFL. And frankly, Darrell Henderson looks more like Kamara on-field when you watch him.

It’s impossible, in most cases, to determine who is best at something over time, too many factors are involved. This is truer in American football because it is the ultimate team sport. But there’s good, there’s great and then there’s G.O.A.T.s. The G.O.A.T.s in nearly any sport have that something extra. They strive to reach higher heights long after they reach fame and spoils. They never quit.

The Kobe Bryants of the world want to when at all costs and will do whatever it takes, even alienate themselves. The Aaron Donalds of the world never stop working hard to get edges in strength and technique. And the Peyton Mannings and Marshall Faulks of the world never stop breaking down film or stop learning. Their humility allows them to help and want teammates to be as good. Rarely is their idle time being filled by playing video games or making it rain in night clubs.

The Rams have had at least two of the greatest running backs to ever play the game. You don’t replace the greats. All you can do is join them and that happens only when you are as dedicated.

