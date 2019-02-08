[embedded content]

Ahh… another Super Bowl come and gone, and Andrew Lemieux and Kata Stevens are back and ready to discuss the goings-on of the only moderately-whelming NFL season finale the only way they know how: under the influence.

Topics discussed:

Prop bets – the length of the national anthem, the coin toss, non-quarterback touchdowns, the all-knowing Tony Romo , the Super Bowl MVP, and… James Harden? What’s he doing here?

The hot garbage halftime show by Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott – the latter of whom’s performance was primarily bleeped out.

The best commercials of the night

The MANY questions that remain unanswered, still, at the end of this pro football season

The NFL Honors ceremony

The best things we saw this week

And, of course, next week’s bet and challenge announcement

Next week: Under Further Review will be live from midtown, coming to you from the Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden! We’ll have all the latest news from the show, and exclusive interviews with LOTS of good boys and girls, of the four-legged variety, of course!

Under Further Review was created by Andrew Lemieux and Kata Stevens. The show airs live on Facebook every Monday at 5:30 PM, and the podcast audio can be found on Apple Podcasts. This episode was broadcast live on Monday, February 4th, 2019.

