ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 28: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Super Bowl Opening Night for the Los Angeles Rams on January 28, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s the week before Super Bowl LIII, and Andrew Lemieux and Kata Stevens are back for their 22nd show to bring you their tepid takes in a special hour-long episode of Under Further Review! Meanwhile, as they get drunk in the bar’s basement, a party awaits them upstairs!

Topics discussed:

Is dog showing a sport? Kata and ESPN’s Katie Nolan think it is!

think it is! The keys for both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams to remember in order to win the Super Bowl

Andrew and Kata’s Super Bowl predictions, and later, six prop bets to result in this week’s bet of the week and dare announcement

The best Super Bowl commercials of all time

Sunday’s Pro Bowl, and Jason Garrett ‘s attempt to murder Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott

‘s attempt to murder and The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, and next year’s ballot

The best things we saw this week

Dingus of the week

A massive, drunk THANK YOU to this week's sponsors: Last Word on Pro Football, GEM&BOLT and (as always) Manhattan Proper.

Under Further Review was created by Andrew Lemieux and Kata Stevens. The show airs live on Facebook every Monday at 5:30 PM, and the podcast audio can be found on Apple Podcasts. This episode was broadcast live on Monday, January 28th, 2019.

