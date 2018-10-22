SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 21: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes with the ball against Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams traveled to northern California to face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon and remain undefeated after a convincing 39-10 win. At the beginning of the season, this was projected to be one of the Rams tougher matchups of 2018. But a plethora of injuries have plagued the 49ers and have thrown their season out of whack. Starters Jimmy Garoppolo, Richard Sherman, Jerick McKinnon and Jimmie Ward were all unable to play Sunday leaving the 49ers with little chance at victory.

The Rams kept their foot on the gas pedal and looked spectacular in all aspects of the game. Todd Gurley III, Aaron Donald and Robert Woods all had big days but it was their inside linebacker Cory Littleton who was their MVP of the match. The Rams are now 7-0 for the first time since the 1985 season.

Littleton is having himself one hell of a season for a first-year starter. The former undrafted free agent blocked his second punt of the season, the fourth of his career, in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The deflection of his block shot through the back of the end zone for a safety, giving the Rams a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Littleton was all over the field on defense wreaking havoc on 49ers backup C.J. Beathard. Littleton record two sacks on Beathard and also added three tackles for loss to go along with a game-high 10 tackles. The linebacker has quickly become one of the Rams better defensive players among a unit that has a lot of talent. If Littleton keeps this up, he may find himself in the Pro Bowl and on an all-pro roster.

Turnovers for Everyone

If you’re the 49ers, turning the ball over four times is a recipe for disaster, especially against a great team like the Rams. Los Angeles converted all four turnovers and turned them into points making life very easy for Jared Goff and company. The most impressive turnover came late in the first quarter when Donald ripped the ball away from running back Matt Breida as he was falling to the ground. It was, well, a play only Donald could execute so perfectly.

On the 49ers first drive of the game, Samson Ebukam sacked Beathard and the hit caused the ball to squirt up in the air and right into Trevon Young’s arms. The third turnover of the game came when cornerback Troy Hill jumped in front of a pass that was intended for Marquise Goodwin. It was Hill’s first interception of the season as the corner has seen more playing time due to Aqib Talib’s injury.

The final turnover came midway through the third quarter when John Johnson took a pass away from George Kittle. Kittle looked as if he was going to make an impressive one-handed grab but on the way down, Johnson was able to snag the ball away from him.

No Kupp, No Problem

The Rams entered Week Seven fairly healthy and wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the only player who was inactive due to injury. Despite his absence, the Rams offense did not miss a beat in their win over the 49ers. The ‘Big Three’ of Goff, Gurley, and Woods showed out in a big way Sunday. Goff continued to be precise as he has been all season and finished the game with 202 passing yards and two touchdowns on 18-24 passing.

Gurley was not the leading rusher in yards for the first time this season but he did have two rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and 86 all-purpose yards. He was pulled early in the third quarter as the Rams had a comfortable lead and let backup Malcolm Brown get some work. Woods was the leading receiver for the Rams today as he hauled in five receptions for 78 yards in the victory. He continued to make big plays and find holes in the zone coverage, something he has done all season very well.

