One of the biggest stories of NFL free agency was when the Los Angeles Rams acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New England Patriots. Today, the Rams inked the star wideout to a five-year extension, making him part of the team until 2023.

Rams are giving WR Brandin Cooks a five-year extension worth $80 million, tying him to LA for six years at $88 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2018

Before today, Cooks was supposed to be in the last year of his rookie contract, meaning he was earning $8.459 million. Over the course of his new deal, he’ll make an average of $16 million per season.

In order to get Cooks, the Rams traded its first and sixth-round draft picks to the Patriots. This was an investment that Los Angeles was willing to make, in order to make their offense more explosive. For his entire career, Cooks has tallied 280 receptions, 3,943 receiving yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. Last season with the Patriots, the wide receiver had 65 receptions for 1,082 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs. He averages 14.1 yards per reception and his longest touchdown catch is for 98 yards.

It is clear that the Rams organization is happy to lock up a versatile offensive threat for long-term.

“Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “He’s a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023.”

With Cooks in their wide receiving corps, expect to see Rams quarterback Jared Goff utilize more deep ball passes, given how much of a vertical threat Cooks is down the field. With his speed and agility, he will be able to take on the top off defenses, putting pressure on opposing defensive units. With the trio of Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, expect the pass offense of the Rams to be one of the most prolific units in the NFL.

Given that Cooks is one of five NFL players (Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Larry Fitzgerald) to have at least three consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons, the Rams should be very pleased to have a foundational wide receiver for years to come.

