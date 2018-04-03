The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are back in the news. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange, the Patriots receive the 23rd overall pick and an additional sixth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Patriots are trading WR Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to LA Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

Cooks finished up his first season in New England as the teams primary receiver. With Julian Edelman sidelined for the season, Cooks put up 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns. His best game of the season came in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he recorded six receptions for 100 yards.

Cooks spent only one season in New England after the Patriots arriving via trade in the 2017 off-season. Cooks initially entered the league as a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Both teams have been very active in free agency this off-season. The Cooks acquisition represents the fourth major transaction of the off-season for the Los Angeles Rams. They have acquired cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib in two separate trades, and signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as a free agent. Coming off a 10-6 season, the Rams appear to be going all-in on 2018.

The New England Patriots have also been busy in the trade market, albeit not quite as busy as the Rams. They have added defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Jason McCourty from the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, they also traded a fifth-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for the rights to wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

This trade gives New England enviable draft capital. Thanks to the trade of former backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, New England holds four selections in the first two rounds. They currently hold the 23rd, 31st, 42nd, and 61st overall picks.

